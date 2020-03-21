Coronavirus Outbreak

US Athletics Federation Calls for Tokyo Olympic Postponement

By Agence France-Presse
March 21, 2020 10:50 AM
FILE - Max Siegel, chief of USA Track and Field, talks during a news conference at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, in Eugene, Oregon, July 5, 2016.
FILE - Max Siegel, chief of USA Track and Field, talks during a news conference at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, in Eugene, Oregon, July 5, 2016.

LOS ANGELES - The United States athletics' governing body joined calls for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed on Saturday, urging U.S. Olympic chiefs to push for the Games to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), USA Track and Field chief Max Siegel said forging ahead with Olympic preparations "would not be in the best interest of our athletes."

The USATF call for a postponement echoed a similar request by USA Swimming on Friday after the USOPC said it was too soon to postpone the July 24-Aug. 9 Games.

Siegel urged the USOPC to support a postponement, citing the health and safety of athletes as well as disruption to training and competition schedules caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our athletes are under tremendous pressure stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness is among our highest priorities," Siegel said.

"The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone's health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this difficult situation has, and continues to take, on our athletes and their Olympic Games preparations.

"For those reasons, USATF is respectfully requesting that the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) advocate to the IOC for the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo."

Siegel acknowledged that there "were no perfect answers" to what was a "very complex and difficult decision."

"But this position at least provides our athletes with the comfort of knowing that they will have adequate time to properly prepare themselves physically, mentally and emotionally to be able to participate in a safe and successful Olympic Games, and that they can shift their focus toward taking care of themselves and their families," he said.

FILE - A woman wearing a protective face mask amid an outbreak of the coronavirus walks past Olympic rings displayed in front of the Japan Olympics Museum, in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2020.

'Speak up for athletes'

"We urge the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes."

On Friday, USOPC chairwoman Susanne Lyons said there was no need for the IOC to make an immediate decision on a possible postponement of the Tokyo games, insisting that organizers had time on their side.

"I think we would concur with the IOC to say that we need more expert advice and information than we have today to make a decision," Lyons said.

"And we don't have to make a decision. Our games are not next week, or two weeks from now. They're four months from now.

"So, we are affording the IOC the opportunity to gather that information and expert advice. At this point in time, we do not feel that it's necessary for us to insist that they make a decision."

However, the USOPC position met with immediate resistance, with USA Swimming issuing an open letter calling for Olympic chiefs to seek a postponement.

"We urge the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic Movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes," USA Swimming chief executive Tim Hinchey wrote.

"The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone's health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this global pandemic is taking on athletic preparations," he added.

The calls for an Olympic postponement by U.S. federations mirror requests in other countries. France's swim federation has also called for a delay, along with British track and field's governing body.

Retired U.S. track and field star Ashton Eaton, a double Olympic decathlon champion, said on Twitter that delaying Tokyo for a year was the only sensible option.

"Tokyo 2021. Nothing else makes sense," Eaton wrote. "Anything else is socially irresponsible."

"How can the IOC and Japanese NOC in good conscience hold one of the world's largest and most important gatherings and risk facilitating the acceleration of global contagion and having the worst event in history?

"Most evidence ... showed Tokyo2020 is/was set to be one of the best Olympics in history," he added.

"Japan, the athletes, the sponsors, the fans, local businesses; all deserve the best shot at that. 2020 is not it."

 

Related Stories

Hellenic Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos, left, gives the Olympic torch to the former Japanese swimmer Imoto Naoko…
Arts & Culture
Flame Arrival Faces Calls for Tokyo Olympics be Delayed 
The flame will touch down Friday aboard a white aircraft painted with the inscription 'Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay' along its side, and 'Hope Lights Our Way' stenciled near the tail section 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 07:33
A man with a mask walks past large displays promoting the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C…
East Asia Pacific
Tokyo Olympics Organizers, Government Take Offensive on Virus Threat
The IOC has repeatedly said the Tokyo Games will go ahead, stressing that the decision is in line with advice offered by the World Health Organization
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 14:26
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

US Extends 2020 Census Count Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

FILE - A March 19, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 Census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Athletics Federation Calls for Tokyo Olympic Postponement

FILE - Max Siegel, chief of USA Track and Field, talks during a news conference at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, in Eugene, Oregon, July 5, 2016.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Jordan Goes on Coronavirus Lockdown as Iran's Death Toll Mounts

The streets of the Jordanian capital are seen empty after the start of a nationwide curfew, amid concerns over the coronavirus spread, in Amman, Jordan March 21, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Nearly 1 Billion People Confined to Homes Globally Due to Coronavirus

An empty street is seen in the city center of Frankfurt, Germany, March 21, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Norway Joins Nations to Request Rescheduling of Tokyo Olympics  

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past the…