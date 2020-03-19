US Aviation Chief to Self-Quarantine for 7 Days

WASHINGTON - U.S. Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson told employees that he will self-quarantine at home for seven days after a brief interaction with one of two members of Congress who have tested positive for COVID-19.



Dickson said he is feeling well and said he has not received a test because he is symptom-free.

"The smart and constructive thing for me to do is stay home," Dickson said.

Some news outlets on Wednesday published photos of Dickson shaking hands with Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, who has now tested positive, during a congressional hearing last week.

