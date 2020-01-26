Coronavirus Outbreak

US Consulate to Evacuate Staff From Epidemic-Stricken Wuhan

By Associated Press
January 26, 2020 12:45 AM
Health surveillance officer use temperature scanner to monitor passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Jan. 25, 2020.
Health surveillance officer use temperature scanner to monitor passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, Jan. 25, 2020.

The U.S. Consulate in the epidemic-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight Tuesday.

A notice Sunday from the embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on the flight that will proceed directly to San Francisco.

It said that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to to individuals “at greater risk from coronavirus,” a new respiratory disease that has sickened 1,975 people and killed 56, almost all in Wuhan.

