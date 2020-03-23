Coronavirus Outbreak

US Fingers Iran for Exporting COVID-19

By Jeff Seldin
March 23, 2020 11:45 PM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends the coronavirus response daily briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at…
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the coronavirus response daily briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 20, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Fears Iran would serve as a launching pad for the coronavirus pandemic, potentially wreaking havoc on the Middle East, are coming true, according to U.S. officials, who point to a growing volume of evidence. 

The State Department Monday accused Iran of transmitting the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, to multiple countries, saying that, in at least five instances, a country’s first case of the virus was “directly imported from Iran.” 

“The Wuhan virus is a killer and the Iranian regime is an accomplice,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters during a visit to Afghanistan. 

“The regime continues to lie to the Iranian people and the world,” Pompeo added in a statement. “They put Iranians and people around the world at greater risk.” 

Separately, other State Department officials voiced concern that the extent of the damage could be far worse, both for Iran and the region.   

“The ​Iranian regime is hiding a significant amount of information about the coronavirus outbreak,” a State Department spokesperson told VOA. “This lack of transparency poses a significant health risk to the Iranian people, as well as to Iran’s neighbors.” 

COVID blame game   

Tehran, which has been hit harder than any other Middle Eastern country with more than 23,000 cases, has blamed the United States for its struggles. 

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Monday decried U.S. sanctions on Tehran as “mass punishment,” preventing Iran and the world from being able to effectively counter the pandemic. 

 A day earlier, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, took to Twitter to suggest the U.S. might even be responsible for the outbreak. 

“I don't know how true it is. But when there's such an allegation, can a wise man trust you?” Khamenei asked. “You could be giving medicines that spread the virus or cause it to remain.” 

The tweet drew a sharp rebuke Monday from the White House and the State Department, both of which accused Khamenei of lying. 

Iran's airline flying amid outbreak   

Specifically, the State Department has pointed to Tehran’s willful negligence, including its use of the state-backed airline, Mahan Air, which it says conducted at least 55 flights between Tehran and various destinations in China. 

For weeks, such flights have worried officials and analysts, who note Mahan has continued to fly to Syria, and has permanent routes that connect Tehran with countries from Lebanon to Pakistan. 

Equally worrisome for Western officials are the airline’s ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its Quds Force, for which it has been sanctioned by the U.S, since 2011. 

 Officials say the IRGC has been on the frontlines, a public face for Iran’s response to the pandemic while, at the same time, continuing to act as an intermediary with Iranian proxy forces across the Middle East. 

Reports in Iranian state media late last week indicated at least one pilot for Mahar Air died after contracting the coronavirus. 

 And other reports from the region suggest, Iranians operating in countries like Syria have also fallen victim to the virus. 

COVID-19 threat to Syria 

Last week, the local Syrian news outlet Deir Ezzor 24 quoted sources as saying at least two Iranian militia members in the city of Al-Mayadin had been quarantined after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. 

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Sunday said the number of Iranians diagnosed with the coronavirus in Al-Mayadin had risen to at least 11, with more cases possible. 

But officials and analysts say the IRGC and Iranian-backed militias are engaged in a concerted campaign to show they are fighting back against the virus and not falling victim to it. 

“Hashd al-Sha'abi [Iranian-backed militias in Iraq] did a press photo series showing the umbrella group has response teams,” Phillip Smyth, an analyst with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told VOA. “Other individuals, mainly leaders, have tried to show off they're not infected by posting videos and photos of themselves being tested.”   

Despite such public relations campaigns, Israeli officials have said they see indications that some of Iran’s malign activities have decreased of late.   

Only some former Israeli military intelligence officials doubt Iran will back off for long.   

“That is not going to happen," said former Israeli National Security Adviser, retired Maj. Gen. Yaakov Amidror. 

“They [will] continue when they see opportunities and when they believe that it might help them,” he said. “It is easier in Iraq when they have Shiite militias, which they can use. It will be more complicated in Lebanon, which is in a broken state." 

That has raised concerns that IRGC operatives will continue to spread the coronavirus, possibly even to high-risk populations in the region, including refugees and displaced persons. 

“The thing that I'm most concerned about from an early stage was how this could spread in refugee camps that Iranians come in contact with, whether that's in Syria or Iraq or elsewhere,” said Colin Clarke, a senior fellow at The Soufan Center, a global security research group.  “You're talking about highly vulnerable populations with little to no resources.” 

Humanitarian groups, like the Norwegian Refugee Council, have warned of “carnage” if and when the coronavirus takes hold in Syria and other areas deprived of adequate health care. 

Related Stories

Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they disinfect the streets,…
Extremism Watch
Could Iran’s IRGC Help Spread Coronavirus in Mideast?
Iran, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East, reported the first case in the country February 19 in the shrine city of Qom, nearly 140 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 18:17
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran March 22, 2020. Official Khamenei…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Leader Refuses US Help, Citing Virus Conspiracy Theory 
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments come as Iran faces crushing US sanctions blocking the country from selling its crude oil and accessing international financial markets
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 05:52
Senior officials wear face masks amid fears of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they attend a meeting of the Iranian…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Reports 123 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours, 20,000 Total Infections
Former President Abolhassan Bani Sadr urges US President Trump to do more to help Iran fight COVID-19
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 03/21/2020 - 20:22
Jeff Seldin
Written By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Fauci: Trump’s Remarks Can Lead to 'Misunderstandings'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Fingers Iran for Exporting COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends the coronavirus response daily briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Researchers Identify 69 Drugs That Could Help Fight Coronavirus

Data about the Ebola virus is displayed at a lab that will be used to test for treatments against the coronavirus at U.S. Army…
Student Union

Class of 2020 Faces Vanishing Finish Line

Students walk freely about the American University Campus Near the Katzen Arts Center in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Japanese PM: Holding ‘Complete’ Olympics in July May Be Impossible 

A countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is reflected in a puddle of water outside Tokyo Station in Tokyo, Monday, March…