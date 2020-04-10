Coronavirus Outbreak

US Health Expert Fauci: 'Now Is No Time to Back Off'

By Reuters
April 10, 2020 10:44 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the…
FILE - Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, April 7, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - The top U.S. infectious disease expert warned on Friday that even though hard-hit spots like New York are showing positive results in the battle against coronavirus, it is too early to relax restrictions on Americans.
 
"What we're seeing right now is favorable signs," Fauci said in an interview on CNN. "We would want to see a clear indication that you were very, very clearly and strongly going in the right direction, because the one thing you don't want to do is, you don't want to get out there prematurely and then wind up back in the same situation.
 
"Now is no time to back off."
 

Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

