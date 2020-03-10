Coronavirus Outbreak

US Insurance Firms to Cover Coronavirus Costs

By VOA News
Updated March 10, 2020 03:20 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump is flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he speaks to…
U.S. President Donald Trump is flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as he speaks to the news media to discuss the response to the coronavirus outbreak, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 10, 2020.

U.S. health insurance companies will cover costs for coronavirus testing, Vice President Mike Pence said at a White House meeting Tuesday with company executives.

"All of the insurance companies here today or before today have agreed to waive all co-pays on coronavirus testing and extend coverage for coronavirus treatment in all of their benefit plans," Pence said.

Pence said the companies will also pay for costs to provide telemedicine care to patients so that they do not have to leave home.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Vice President Mike Pence during a coronavirus briefing with health insurers in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, March 10, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce a proposed economic stimulus package Tuesday in response to the outbreak after discussing it earlier in the day with Senate Republicans. Included in the proposal is a payroll tax cut, an idea that has drawn opposition from some Republicans and Democrats.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer said Tuesday the top priority for the U.S. should instead be accelerating testing capabilities.

"I think the U.S. has done a very good job in testing," Trump told reporters after meeting with the senators. "It will go away, just stay calm."

Xi visits Wuhan

Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled Tuesday to the city of Wuhan for his first visit since the area became the center of a coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 80,000 people and killed 3,100 in China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping learns about the hospital's operations, treatment of patients, protection for medical workers and scientific research in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020.

Xi, wearing a mask, met with medical workers and patients at several sites in Wuhan, capital of the Hubei province, including a hospital that was built in days specifically for COVID-19 patients.

"Through arduous efforts, there has been a promising turn in epidemic containment in Hubai and Wuhan, and we have achieved important interim results," state media reported Xi as saying.

Xi, who also inspected efforts to control the outbreak, visited Wuhan as health officials reported 19 new cases Tuesday, part of a continuing trend of fewer and fewer infections in China as the virus spreads more rapidly in other countries. About 70% of China's cases have already recovered.

'Very real' threat

Part of China's response was to lock down large areas to try to prevent the virus from spreading at large gatherings or among travelers going to other areas in the country.

Italy is now taking the same strategy after becoming one of the largest outbreak sites outside of China, with more than 9,000 cases and 460 deaths.

The Italian government initially put restrictions on the northern part of the country, but Tuesday brought the start of travel restrictions to the entire country of 60 million people.

A traveler wears a mask inside Rome's Termini train station, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

In Iran, officials said Tuesday the coronavirus has killed 54 more people, bringing the death toll in the Islamic Republic to 291.

The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that the coronavirus has gained a foothold in so many countries that "the threat of a pandemic has become very real." But WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced optimism, as well, saying, it "would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled."

Outbreaks in U.S.

In the United States, which has about 700 cases and 28 deaths from the virus, several areas with outbreaks are banning large gatherings, while major universities, including Harvard, Stanford, the University of Washington and Ohio State University are holding classes only online.

In New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the establishment of containment areas to combat the virus in the city of New Rochelle. Large gathering locations such as schools and places of worship within a one-mile zone of the city have been ordered to close for 14 days. New Rochelle is located in Westchester County, which is developing as the epicenter of the outbreak in the state.

The outbreak has prompted Defense Secretary Mark Esper to cancel an upcoming overseas trip.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the secretary of defense has decided to postpone his travel to India, Uzbekistan and Pakistan until a later date to remain in the U.S. to help manage the DoD response" to COVID-19, his press secretary said.

Four members of the U.S. Congress are self-quarantining after having contact at a recent political conference with someone who tested positive. Incoming White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may have had contact and is also isolating himself until Wednesday.

President Donald Trump speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, March 9, 2020.

Trump, who spoke at the conference and had contact with several people who had direct contact with the infected person, has not been tested for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement late Monday the president "has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms," and that White House doctors will monitor him.

Elsewhere, Germany reported its first two deaths from the coronavirus, but Chancellor Angela Merkel warned against thinking that it is in vain to try to halt the spread of the virus.

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

National Guard Sent Into New York Suburb to Control Virus

Commuters pass through Grand Central Terminal, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in New York. Some people are restricting how much they travel due to the concern for COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak

No Health Emergency But Virus Hits Politics in EU's Heart

Two MEP's speak in the Plenary chamber of the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. EU lawmakers were due…
Coronavirus Outbreak

'Peter Rabbit 2' Latest Movie to Delay Release Due to Coronavirus

People walk inside a movie theater that is closed down in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Czech Republic…
Coronavirus Outbreak

‘Stay-at-Home’ Order Stuns Italians as Some Question Enforcement

A worker sprays disinfectant as sanitization operations against Coronavirus are carried out in the museum hosted by the Maschio Angioino medieval castle, in Naples, Italy, March 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Lawmakers Race to Respond to Outbreak; Trump to Go to Hill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., returns to her office after meeting with fellow Democrats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.