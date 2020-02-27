Coronavirus Outbreak

US, S. Korea Postpone Joint Military Drills After Coronavirus Outbreak

By William Gallo
February 27, 2020 12:47 AM
Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, listens as South Korean National Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, right, speaks during a…
Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, listens as South Korean National Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, right, speaks during a news conference at Pentagon in Washington, Feb. 24, 2020.

SEOUL - The United States and South Korea have postponed a series of joint military exercises "until further notice," amid a major coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.

In a statement, U.S. and South Korean military officials said the decision was "based on the severity of the present COVID-19 situation within South Korea."  

"The containment efforts for COVID-19 and the safety of the ROK and U.S. service members were prioritized in making this decision," the statement said.  "The decision to postpone the combined training was not taken lightly."

The announcement comes a day after the U.S. military announced its first confirmed coronavirus infection: a 23-year-old male who was stationed at a U.S. base near the epicenter of the South Korean outbreak.  

At least 20 South Korean soldiers have been infected and thousands more have been quarantined on South Korean military bases.

The spread of the virus within military ranks would represent a dangerous new component of the outbreak, since many service members live in close quarters and share common meals.

The postponement of the exercises, which were set to start next week, temporarily removes an irritant to U.S. relations with North Korea. Pyongyang says it views the drills as preparation to invade.  

Several recent U.S.-South Korean military exercises have been modified or postponed in order to help facilitate nuclear talks with North Korea.

North Korea has walked away from the negotiations, saying it wants the U.S. to relieve sanctions or provide more security guarantees.  

'National survival' in N. Korea

But for now, North Korea appears focused on its own virus prevention efforts, which it has called a matter of "national survival."  

North Korea has not reported any infections, but several unconfirmed reports suggest the virus has reached the country.

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Feb. 15, 2020, shows people in protective suits spraying disinfectant at an undisclosed location in North Korea amid concerns about the coronavirus.

North Korea was among the first countries to restrict travel from China, where the virus originated. It has also barred entry to all foreign tourists and imposed a 30-day quarantine on other arriving foreigners.  

An outbreak in North Korea could be disastrous, as the country is impoverished and lacks adequate medical supplies.

S. Korea situation worsens

In South Korea, the coronavirus outbreak continues to worsen. South Korean officials on Thursday announced 334 new cases, the biggest daily increase yet.  

A total of 1,595 people in South Korea are confirmed to have the virus, which causes a respiratory illness known as COVID-19. Just last week, that number stood at 30.

Most of the South Korean infections are in and around Daegu, the country's fourth-largest city. The U.S. military has thousands of service members in the region.

Restrictions     

At some military bases on South Korea, U.S. soldiers have been prevented from nonessential off-base travel. U.S. officials have also implemented virus screening efforts outside bases, creating long lines.  

Some local Korean workers told VOA they waited 4-5 hours on Wednesday to get into Camp Humphreys, the main U.S. military base here. The lines were reportedly only around an hour on Thursday morning.

Some on-base restaurants and entertainment venues have also been closed. Department of Defense schools in Korea have also been shuttered.

Earlier this week, the U.S. military in South Korea raised its risk level to high after reporting that a 61-year-old woman with the coronavirus visited a store at Camp Walker in Daegu. The woman was the widow of a retired soldier.

Highly contagious

The coronavirus currently has a mortality rate of around 2%. But it is highly contagious, in part because infected patients can spread the disease before showing symptoms.

More than 80,000 people worldwide have contracted the virus. Almost 3,000 people have died. Most the cases have been in China.

But over the past week, countries including Iran, Italy and South Korea have reported a surge in confirmed cases. World health officials are now worried the outbreak could turn into a global pandemic.

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump: Coronavirus Won't Come Close to 'Worst-case Scenario' in US
President says country is 'very, very ready' for whatever comes 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 20:40
FILE - President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 4, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump to Detail US Coronavirus Efforts, Schumer Seeks $8.5B
President pushes back against critics who say he should have acted sooner to bolster federal response
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 08:58
Passengers wearing masks to prevent contacting the coronavirus walk outside Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Outbreak Inside 2 S. Korean Medical Facilities Highlights Vulnerability of Disabled Patients
The World Health Organization has warned countries to prepare for the spread of the new coronavirus
Default Author Profile
By Jason Strother
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 06:03
William Gallo
Written By
William Gallo
Seoul Bureau Chief

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

US, S. Korea Postpone Joint Military Drills After Coronavirus Outbreak

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, left, listens as South Korean National Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, right, speaks during a…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump: Coronavirus Won't Come Close to 'Worst-case Scenario' in US

U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in…
Student Union

WhatsApp Becomes Teaching Tool in Quarantine

Life inside a red zone: A group of residents gather in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Norway Detects Its First Case of Coronavirus

The Director of the Department of Infection Control and Environmental Health Geir Bukholm and the Director of the Department of…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iraq Bans Public Gatherings on Virus Fear; Travel Ban Totals 9 Countries

Workers in protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, in a commercial district in Najaf, Iraq, Feb. 26, 2020.