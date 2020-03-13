Coronavirus Outbreak

US Summons Chinese Ambassador Over COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory

By Agence France-Presse
March 13, 2020 09:01 PM
FILE - Cui Tiankai, China’s Ambassador to the U.S. participates in the Plenary Session of the U.S.-China Consultation on People-to-People Exchange during the seventh U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the US State Department in Washington
FILE - Cui Tiankai, China’s ambassador to the U.S., is pictured at the U.S. State Department in Washington.

WASHINGTON - The United States on Friday summoned China's ambassador after a senior official in Beijing tweeted the "ridiculous" suggestion that the U.S. military started the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department said.

David Stilwell, the top U.S. diplomat for Asia, issued a "stern representation" to Ambassador Cui Tiankai a day after foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tweeted the conspiracy theory.

"China is seeking to deflect criticism for its role in starting a global pandemic and not telling the world," a State Department official said.

"Spreading conspiracy theories is dangerous and ridiculous. We wanted to put the government on notice we won't tolerate it, for the good of the Chinese people and the world," the official said.

Zhao, in tweets in both Mandarin and English that gained wide traction on Chinese social media, a day earlier suggested that "patient zero" in the global pandemic may have come from the United States, not the Chinese city of Wuhan, where cases were first reported in late 2019.

FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian speaks during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, Feb. 24, 2020.

"It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! US owe us an explanation," tweeted Zhao, who is known for his provocative statements on social media.

'Wuhan virus'

His comment came as President Donald Trump's administration, which has faced increasing criticism over its own coronavirus response, has been increasingly highlighting the illness' foreign origins, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dubbing it the "Wuhan virus."

Cui, in contrast to Zhao, is known for his diplomatic approach. A day before he was summoned, Cui tweeted that China hoped to work closely with the United States to fight COVID-19 for "a more prosperous shared future."

Scientists widely believe that the pandemic started in a market in Wuhan that sold exotic animals for human consumption.

Trump, speaking to reporters to announce a state of emergency over the pandemic, also dismissed the Chinese conspiracy theory when asked about it.

"They know where it came from. We all know where it came from," said Trump, who also voiced confidence that the row would not affect a first-phase deal to resolve a trade war.

Rampant conspiracy theories

Conspiracy theories have been widely disseminated over social media as the novel coronavirus takes a heavy toll worldwide.

U.S. officials earlier told AFP that Russia had systematically spread disinformation in an effort to damage the U.S. reputation, with coordinated Facebook and Twitter posts that suggested that the United States was behind the novel coronavirus.

Russia denied responsibility for the social media effort, which recalled the former Soviet Union's campaign in the 1980s to link HIV to the U.S. government.

Iran's firebrand former president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, has written the World Health Organization to urge an investigation into the "biological war against humanity," questioning why U.S. adversaries China and Iran have been so badly hit.

Italy, a close U.S. ally, officially has the most cases of COVID-19 after China.

Related Stories

A man wears a protective mask as a preventive measure amid coronavirus fears, as he attends Friday prayers with others in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Seals Borders, Shuts Schools, Bans Public Events Over Coronavirus
Pakistani officials say number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 28 but no deaths
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 20:30
A worshipper walks in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Religious Services Curbed Across Mideast Over Coronavirus Fears
Religious authorities moved to cancel or limit weekly prayer gatherings across the Middle East to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 17:23
Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Chinese Diplomat Accuses US of Spreading Coronavirus
Observers: Verbal attacks between US and Chinese officials will only harm relations
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 13:51
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus, in the Rose Garden at the White House, March 13, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Declares National Emergency Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
Action allows more federal aid to stream to states, cities to combat pandemic
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 11:43
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

US Summons Chinese Ambassador Over COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory

FILE - Cui Tiankai, China’s Ambassador to the U.S. participates in the Plenary Session of the U.S.-China Consultation on People-to-People Exchange during the seventh U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the US State Department in Washington
Coronavirus Outbreak

Sudan Sees First Death From Coronavirus

Sudanese Health Minister Akram Ali Al-Tom speaks during a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, March. 13, 2020. Sudan…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Takes Toll on Tourism in France

People walk by the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Friday, March 13, 2020. The Louvre Museum in Paris and the Versailles Palace both…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Seals Borders, Shuts Schools, Bans Public Events Over Coronavirus

A man wears a protective mask as a preventive measure amid coronavirus fears, as he attends Friday prayers with others in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

The World Shuts Down — But Italy Sings 

Opera singer Laura Baldassari leans out of her window to sing during a flash mob launched throughout Italy to bring people…