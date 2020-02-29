Coronavirus Outbreak

US Won’t Send Quarantined Patients to California Town Following Lawsuit

By VOA News
February 29, 2020 04:32 AM
The Westwind Inn lodging at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 1, 2020, is one of the temporary quarantines for hundreds of coronavirus evacuees. Costa Mesa, Calif., will not serve as a quarantine site after it filed a lawsuit.

The U.S. government said it would not send quarantined patients who had tested positive for coronavirus to a Southern Californian town that had gone to court to block the move.

The federal government said Friday that it had determined it does not need use of a site in Costa Mesa for quarantine purposes, after a federal judge temporarily barred the move.

The U.S. government had planned to use the state-owned Fairview Developmental Center to house people evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who tested positive for coronavirus but who did not need hospital care.

Local lawsuit

Local officials in Costa Mesa filed a lawsuit against the move, arguing that federal and state officials did not coordinate with them before deciding on the facility. They described the Fairview Developmental Center as dilapidated and unable to handle patients with an infectious disease.

The facility had previously housed people with disabilities but is no longer in use.

A federal judge earlier this week blocked the plan to move patients to the facility until federal and state officials were able to answer questions about their plans to the residents of Costa Mesa.

“When decisions are made in a hurry, mistakes are made,” District Judge Josephine Staton said.

Nearby towns, including Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach, filed a petition Thursday to support Costa Mesa. They argued that the proposed quarantine facility is in a residential area and that there had been little planning by state and local officials on how to protect the surrounding community from the virus.

Ultimate success unlikely

Legal experts said Costa Mesa would likely have not won in court, because cities usually cannot override the decisions of the state and federal government. A court hearing had been scheduled for next Monday.

More than 300 U.S. passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan have been evacuated and quarantined at U.S. military bases in Northern California and Texas.
 

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump: Coronavirus Won't Come Close to 'Worst-case Scenario' in US
President says country is 'very, very ready' for whatever comes 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 20:40
A police car is seen at a closed terminal before the arrival of an aircraft chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate…
Coronavirus Outbreak
About 350 U.S. Evacuees from Virus-Hit Chinese City Land at California Air Base
The U.S. travelers on two State Department-chartered flights will be quarantined for 14 days after landing, the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 15:18
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

US Won’t Send Quarantined Patients to California Town Following Lawsuit

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Spreads to More Countries; WHO Raises Risk Alert to ‘Very High’

A street vendor wears a mask over his mouth as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Mexico City, Friday,…
East Asia Pacific

KCNA: Kim Guides Military Drills, Warns 'Serious Consequences' if Virus Breaks Out

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars while attending a drill by a unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA), North…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Fears Are Bearing Down on Syrian Refugees

Internally displaced Syrian children from Idlib, are seen inside a tent in Azaz, Syria February 22, 2020. Picture taken…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Limiting US Military Across Globe

In this Feb. 21, 2020, photo, a South Korean marine wearing a mask stands in front of the Navy Base after a soldier of the unit…