Coronavirus Outbreak

Venezuelan Official Confirms 1st Coronavirus Death

By Michael Brown
March 27, 2020 04:34 AM
A man wears a homemade face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela,…
A man wears a homemade face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, March 26, 2020.

The grim reality of the coronavirus has arrived in Venezuela, where Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed the country's first death from the disease.

Rodriquez said the victim was a 47-year-old male field worker who had a "chronic illness."

His death came as Rodriguez announced that so far, at least 107 people have tested positive for the virus.

Venezuela is under a nationwide quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The virus has struck hard in other parts of South and Central America, including Brazil, with more than 2,000 cases, followed by Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Panama. 

