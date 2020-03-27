Venezuelan Official Confirms 1st Coronavirus Death

The grim reality of the coronavirus has arrived in Venezuela, where Vice President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed the country's first death from the disease.

Rodriquez said the victim was a 47-year-old male field worker who had a "chronic illness."

His death came as Rodriguez announced that so far, at least 107 people have tested positive for the virus.

Venezuela is under a nationwide quarantine to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The virus has struck hard in other parts of South and Central America, including Brazil, with more than 2,000 cases, followed by Ecuador, Colombia, Peru and Panama.