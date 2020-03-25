Coronavirus Outbreak

Vets Lending Vital Equipment to Fight Coronavirus

By Ken Schwartz
March 25, 2020 09:31 PM
Maltese dogs are presented during a dog show at the "Hund & Katz" pets fair on May 11, 2014 in Dortmund, western Germany. The international dogs and cats show was running from May 9-11, 2014.
Vets in the United States are asking pet owners to put off routine exams and procedures for their animals, so that veterinary supplies can be repurposed for humans.

Doctors across the United States are telling their patients to put off routine checkups and elective procedures to keep hospitals and clinics free to test and treat anyone who may have COVID-19.

This plea for patience and understanding is also coming from veterinarians, who treat pets of all kinds.

They are asking pet owners to forgo regular exams and minor surgery so animal hospitals can free up their equipment for redeployment to human hospitals.

Doctors say the same machines that keep animals healthy can be used on their owners.

“We buy at the same stores,” said Paul Lunn, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at North Carolina State University. “There’s no difference in the equipment.”

The school handed over two ventilators and hundreds of protective suits and masks to hospitals in and around Raleigh, the state capital.

There are 30 accredited veterinary hospitals across the country, and Lunn says there are more than 70 ventilators that can be pressed into service, if needed.

The animal hospitals also have examination rooms and operating theaters large enough to treat people.

No direct transmission from pets

There is no evidence that domestic animals such as dogs and cats can catch or directly transmit COVID-19 to humans.

A widely circulated story that a 17-year-old dog in Hong Kong died from the disease is false. The animal succumbed to old age and other health problems.

But if a human infected with the coronavirus pets a dog or cat, someone else can pick up the virus from the animal’s fur.

Many animal shelters and adoption centers around the United States have closed to practice social distancing until the pandemic subsides.

Chris Bombaugh, president and CEO of the Montgomery County Humane Society in Montgomery County, Maryland, said it has suspended all adoptions of dogs and cats.

She says the animals can sense that something is going on but are still getting lots of love and care from the staff.

For small animals lucky enough to have a home, Bombaugh recommends that people make arrangements for someone to take care of their pets and have a 14-day supply of food and medicine on hand if the coronavirus strikes.

Related Stories

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) delivers remarks during a news conference on the coronavirus relief bill, on Capitol Hill in…
US Politics
US Lawmakers Race to Help Economy Hit Hard by Coronavirus
Senate minority leader says legislation 'could make the difference in the next few months between putting food on the table and going hungry, between surviving this period of unemployment and financial ruin
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 18:06
00:00:47
Coronavirus Outbreak
Repurposed Drugs Offer Shortest Path to Coronavirus Treatment 
There is currently no proven coronavirus treatment for infected patients but there are a range of drugs being tested
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 19:28
FILE PHOTO: Uber and Lyft driver Adama Fofana sprays disinfectant in his car in New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020…
Economy & Business
Coronavirus Exposes Uber, Lyft Drivers' Lack of Safety Net 
Uber's benefits plan does not include unemployment insurance, the protection drivers seek most under current circumstances
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 09:44
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing protective face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, looks at his mobile phone next to…
Arts & Culture
Coronavirus Forces Delay of 2020 Olympics
Japan's Abe says Games will be postponed until next summer at the latest
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 20:23
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ken Schwartz

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Virus has Brazil’s Bolsonaro Facing Governor ‘Insurrection’ 

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts on a mask during a press conference on the new coronavirus at the Planalto Presidential…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Vets Lending Vital Equipment to Fight Coronavirus

Maltese dogs are presented during a dog show at the "Hund & Katz" pets fair on May 11, 2014 in Dortmund, western Germany. The international dogs and cats show was running from May 9-11, 2014.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Repurposed Drugs Offer Shortest Path to Coronavirus Treatment 

Arts & Culture

Coronavirus Pandemic Deals Blow to US, China Film Industries

Coronavirus Outbreak

Merkel Said to Be Effectively Working While Quarantined at Home

The empty chair of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen as she participates in the weekly cabinet meeting by video, since…