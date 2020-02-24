Coronavirus Outbreak

Vietnam Sharply Divided on Coronavirus School Closures

By VOA News
February 24, 2020 02:27 AM
Both public and private schools in Vietnam remain closed because of the coronavirus, forcing parents to lose income and stay home from work. (VOA News)
Both public and private schools in Vietnam remain closed because of the coronavirus, forcing parents to lose income and stay home from work. (VOA News)

Vietnam is sharply divided on how long to close schools because of the coronavirus, which has prevented parents from going to work and threatens further economic damage. Supporters want to keep students at home until April, while opponents say the panic is overblown.

The biggest population is in Ho Chi Minh City, where government leaders have proposed extending the public school closures all through March and then continuing the semester into what would usually be a summer break. The city leaders also recommended making this a nation-wide policy.

Le Thanh Liem, Vice Chair of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, tasked the city education department with keeping the disease from reaching the schools.

The department will “strictly and fully implement measures to prevent and treat the new coronavirus, preventing the spread of an epidemic in the school environment,” he wrote in an official letter.

Those who agree with the government decision see the coronavirus as a collective action problem, requiring people to keep physical contact at a minimum. Pham Khanh said it is better to be safe than sorry.

“I decided on my own to take my children out of school,” she said. “There is a long incubation period, I will wait two weeks before I do anything.”

She was referring to the two weeks when doctors believe that people, if they have the coronavirus, would show symptoms.

While parents are keeping their children at home, another kind of school is catching on: online classes. After some initial excitement, with foreign governments from the U.S. to Britain promoting e-learning in Vietnam, the trend stalled for years, because of regulatory hurdles and lack of internet access.

“E-learning deployment within the academic system in Vietnam has not really taken off, mostly due to the over-focus on hardware and remaining confusion between digitization of educational contents and online education,” Alice Pham wrote in a 2018 report for the Consumer Unity & Trust Society think tank.

Parents in Vietnam are having to find new places to take their children while the coronavirus keeps schools closed. (VOA News)

However the coronavirus may be a factor that finally drives e-learning into the mainstream in Vietnam. This month students are increasingly doing homework that their schools send to them over the internet, as well as turning to startup companies such as Yola, Topica, and Mindx, which let Vietnamese learn through smartphone apps or web videos.

Supporters say Vietnam should see the school closures as an opportunity for children to get some experience as self-directed learners, through online lessons.'

“Definitely in Vietnam this model needs to spread as soon as possible,” writer Nguyen Hong wrote in a commentary for the Thanh Nien newspaper.

Besides the benefit to education technology companies, the coronavirus has meant a windfall for some other companies as well. Foreign buyers such as Nintendo and Apple that are struggling to source from China are increasingly turning to suppliers in Vietnam to make their products.

However most companies, and households, are waiting for a return to normal.

After the Lunar New Year holiday ended in late January, most Vietnamese welcomed the school closures as a logical precaution against the coronavirus. However as the weeks drag on, parents now struggle with what to do with their school age children.

Le Hang, a 40-year-old mother, decided to take her children to the hair salon where she works. 

“When there aren’t many customers, I run over to feed and take care of the children,” she said.

However the most vulnerable, such as factory workers, are those who can’t afford babysitters, aren’t allowed to bring children to work, and can’t afford the lost income of skipping work. Some send the children to stay with neighbors or relatives, while others consider the latch-key life.

Nguyen Viet, a tour guide, doesn’t know what to do with his daughter.  “The unexpected break is too much to bear for us," he told newspaper Vnexpress.

What’s more, some believe the extended school closures are an overreach. Vietnam has had more than a dozen coronavirus cases and no fatalities. Most of the over 2,000 people who died were in China, and most of them were senior citizens or in poor health already. By comparison there have been more than 16,000  flu associated  deaths  reported in the United States  so far this flu season according to estimates of the U.S. based Centers for Disease Control.   “I believe that with the solutions currently being applied, children will be safe at school,” said Le Kien, a father in Hanoi.  

Related Stories

A huge screen about precautions against the COVID-19 is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. South Korea…
Coronavirus Outbreak
South Korea Announces New Coronavirus Cases
The new cases and two deaths come just after the nation raises its alert level to its highest
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/23/2020 - 03:58
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask keeps watch at an entrance to a residential community that has been fenced in with…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Chinese Trapped at Home by Coronavirus Feel the Strain
Officials promise that food and medicine will be delivered, but not everything gets through
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 23:39
A man wearing a face mask sits at a coffee shop in Hong Kong Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. COVID-19 viral illness has sickened tens…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus: What We Know and What We Don't 
Much has been learned, but there are plenty of blanks yet to fill
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 22:02
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Vietnam Sharply Divided on Coronavirus School Closures

Both public and private schools in Vietnam remain closed because of the coronavirus, forcing parents to lose income and stay home from work. (VOA News)
Coronavirus Outbreak

China, Southeast Asia Set Aside Mistrust to Fight Deadly Virus

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center, talks with Philippines Foreign Affaires Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., left and Laos…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Xi Says China Facing 'Big Test' With Virus, Global Impact Spreads

Security guards line up as workers in face masks dispense lunch outside of an office building in Beijing, Feb. 21, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Venice Cancels Carnival Events Due to Coronavirus

Tourists wear protective face masks at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Afghanistan Detects 3 Suspected Coronavirus Cases Linked to Outbreak in Iran

An Afghan health worker takes the temperature of a passenger as a preventive measure for Coronavirus, during screening of…