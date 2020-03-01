Coronavirus Outbreak

Virus Fears Close down France's Louvre Museum

By Associated Press
March 01, 2020 10:12 AM
Tourists stand outside the Louvre museum, in Paris, France, March 1, 2020.
Tourists stand outside the Louvre museum, in Paris, France, March 1, 2020.

PARIS - The spreading coronavirus epidemic  shut down France's Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum's flow of visitors from around the world.

"We are very worried because we have visitors from everywhere," said Andre Sacristin, a Louvre employee and union representative for its staffers.

"The risk is very, very, very great," he said in a phone interview. While there are no known virus infections among the museum's 2,300 workers, "it's only a question of time," he said.

A short statement from the Louvre said a staff meeting about virus prevention efforts stopped the museum from opening as scheduled Sunday morning. Would-be visitors were still waiting to get inside on Sunday afternoon.

The shutdown followed a government decision Saturday to ban indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people.

Sacristin said that new measure exacerbated the fears of Louvre workers that they might be in danger of contamination, because the museum welcomes tens of thousands of visitors each day. Also worrying staffers is that museum workers from northern Italy are now visiting the Louvre. They have come to collect works by Leonardo da Vinci that were loaned for a major exhibition, he said.

A meeting about virus prevention is scheduled for Monday between union representatives and the museum management, said Sacristin, who will be taking part.

He said museum visitors should be subjected to health checks to protect staffers and that if cases of coronavirus contamination are confirmed "then the museum should be closed."

Workers have asked for masks to be distributed but so far have been given only an alcohol-based solution to disinfect their hands, he said.

"That didn't please us at all," he said.

Louvre workers first held their own meeting on Sunday morning and then demanded talks with the museum management, he said, and some staffers were refusing to work because they fear contamination.

 

Related Stories

Travelers from Beijing, wearing masks, use their cellphone as they arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, early…
Coronavirus Outbreak
France's Ethnic Chinese Community, Other Asians Complain of Coronavirus-Linked Discrimination
'IAmNotAVirus' is trending in France, as Asians say they're being increasingly stigmatized
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 16:55
FILE - Trucks pass through an open border between Belgium and Luxembourg, two Schengen zone member countries, Feb. 4, 2016.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Threatening Europe's Open-Border Goals
The virus’ spread is seen as bolstering nationalist arguments in support of closing frontiers between now borderless European countries
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 11:08
Paramedics work at the University Hospital in Duesseldorf, Germany, where a man who tested positive for the coronavirus is being treated, Feb. 26, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Europe Races to Ready Hospitals for Coronavirus Break Out
With public health experts warning a tipping point for coronavirus is getting closer, European authorities are racing to ready their health systems to cope with a flood of sick and highly contagious patients
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 09:12
A woman wearing a sanitary mask looks at her phone in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. At least 190 people in Italy’s north…
Coronavirus Outbreak
European Governments Drafting 'Pandemic' Contingency Plans
European governments are readying plans for coping with a coronavirus pandemic, despite the fact that the numbers of COVID-19 cases are still small in Europe compared to Asia
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 04:49
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Virus Fears Close down France's Louvre Museum

Tourists stand outside the Louvre museum, in Paris, France, March 1, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Australia, Thailand, Japan Report Coronavirus Deaths

A photographer takes pictures near the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, anchored at a port in Yokohama, Japan, Feb. 21, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Global Trials Soon to Test Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Medical workers in protective suits attend to a patient inside an isolated ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

New US Guidelines Will Allow Faster Coronavirus Testing

This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit
Coronavirus Outbreak

Empty Streets, Economic Turmoil as Coronavirus Alters Daily Life

People have their temperature checked, as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus