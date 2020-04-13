WHO: Anti-Virus Measures Should Not Imperil Human Rights

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that nations that are imposing stay-at-home and other measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus must not do so at the expense of human rights.

Speaking at his regular briefing at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said governments must assess their situation regarding the virus while protecting all their citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

He said on Tuesday, WHO will release updated strategic advice for nations dealing with the virus, based on what the organization has learned from the pandemic so far, and the way forward. He said the new strategy includes six criteria for countries to consider as they consider lifting restrictions.

Tedros once again cautioned against nations lifting the precautionary restrictions too quickly. He said that our global connectedness means the re-introduction and resurgence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, will continue, and that only a safe and effective vaccine will fully halt the spread of the infection.