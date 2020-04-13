Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO: Anti-Virus Measures Should Not Imperil Human Rights

By VOA News
April 13, 2020 03:34 PM
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19…
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 virus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, March 9, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday that nations that are imposing stay-at-home and other measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus must not do so at the expense of human rights.

Speaking at his regular briefing at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General  Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said governments must assess their situation regarding the virus while protecting all their citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

He said on Tuesday, WHO will release updated strategic advice for nations dealing with the virus, based on what the organization has learned from the pandemic so far, and the way forward. He said the new strategy includes six criteria for countries to consider as they consider lifting restrictions.

Tedros once again cautioned against nations lifting the precautionary restrictions too quickly. He said that our global connectedness means the re-introduction and resurgence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, will continue, and that only a safe and effective vaccine will fully halt the spread of the infection.

 

Related Stories

Rights Groups: Hungary’s Coronavirus Law Creates Indefinite 'Dictatorship'
Europe
Rights Groups: Hungary’s Coronavirus Law Creates Indefinite 'Dictatorship'
New legislation enables Prime Minister Viktor Orban to rule by decree, with no time limit
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 08:28
FILE - Police officers check motorists on a road access point to Tandarei, eastern Romania, April 4, 2020, after authorities imposed a severe quarantine status on the city.
Coronavirus Outbreak
In Global Life-Death Struggle, Democracy Changes Course
As governments mobilize resources and coerce people to take measures to contain the coronavirus and mitigate its impact, the state has been unbound
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 16:36
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO: Anti-Virus Measures Should Not Imperil Human Rights

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19…
USA

Virus Exposes US Inequality: Will it Spur Lasting Remedies?

A shopper walks through the Target parking lot in northeast Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The Mississippi…
Coronavirus Outbreak

First Active Duty US Service Member Dies from COVID-19 

The USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) is seen while entering into the port in Da Nang, Vietnam, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kham
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Government Holding Firm on Airline Aid Plan, Could End up With 3% of American Airlines

FILE - An American Airlines aircraft is preparing to land at Reagan National airport near Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Lockdowns Leaving Pakistan’s Faithful Dejected

A Christian woman prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from her house due to a government-imposed lockdown to…