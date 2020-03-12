Coronavirus Outbreak

'Worst Yet to Come,' WHO Chief Warns About Coronavirus Pandemic

By VOA News
Updated March 12, 2020 06:22 AM
Two men wait at a bus stop with a screen displaying a symbol photo of the novel coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, March 12, 2020.
Two men wait at a bus stop with a screen displaying a symbol photo of the novel coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, March 12, 2020.

The World Health Organization Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, with 114 countries confirming cases, while the United States announced a European travel ban and the National Basketball Association said its games are on hold for now.

“In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a daily press briefing on COVID-19 virus at the WHO headquarters, March 11, 2020, in Geneva.

Tedros warned that the worst is yet to come with the WHO “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries to climb even higher,” he said.

Tedros said his organization has “rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” and that countries “can still change the course of this pandemic.”

Trump announces new measures

U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday night, declaring “the virus will not have a chance against us,” and announcing a 30-day suspension of all travel from Europe to the United States, starting Friday. Travel from the United Kingdom is exempt, as are U.S. citizens, legal residents and their immediate families.

Trump also announced financial relief for people and businesses affected by the virus.

The U.S. State Department issued updated guidance Wednesday advising Americans to “reconsider travel abroad” because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, left, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a House committee hearing on preparedness for and response to the coronavirus outbreak on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 11, 2020.

There are more than 1,200 confirmed cases in the United States. When there were just 15 cases last month, Trump said that number would soon drop to zero. It has since spread to about 40 of the 50 U.S. states. Thirty-eight people have died.

The first confirmed case in Capitol Hill offices was reported Wednesday with a staffer in Senator Maria Cantwell’s office testing positive.

“Bottom line, it’s going to get worse,” the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said Wednesday.

Fauci says how much worse depends on the U.S. government’s ability to control the number of travelers coming into the U.S. and local efforts to contain the virus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $728 million package to fight the virus, much of which will be used to develop a vaccine.

Medical staff checks a passenger in a car for the novel coronavirus at the border crossing with Italy in Vrtojba, Slovenia, March 11 , 2020.

Europe takes more drastic measures

Some European nations are taking more drastic steps. Italy, Europe’s hardest-hit country, is under a nationwide lockdown.

All museums and schools in Spain are closed. Denmark has also shuttered schools and Britain announced a multibillion-dollar package to boost the country’s health care system and to also help businesses taking an economic hit.

Festivals and any kind of event that attracts large crowds and brings people close together have been canceled across much of Europe.

Impact on sports players and events

The NBA announced late Wednesday it is suspending its season until further notice after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for coronavirus.

That followed a decision earlier by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to play its popular annual “March Madness” basketball tournaments without fans.

As of late Wednesday, there were more than 126,000 coronavirus cases in 114 countries and more than 4,600 deaths.

Embed

Related Stories

Workers clean the Wells Fargo Center after an NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
NBA Suspends Season Until Further Notice, Over Coronavirus
A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 23:05
Gilead Sciences, Inc. CEO Daniel O'Day attends a meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pentagon Strikes Deal With Biotech Firm to Make Coronavirus Drug Available to Troops
Under the agreement between Gilead and US Army, the drug will be provided to the Defense Department at no cost
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 23:42
FILE PHOTO - Actor Tom Hanks, one of the stars of the new film "Cloud Atlas," poses with wife, actress Rita Wilson, as they…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus in Australia
The actor, who is in Australia for a film, said via Twitter they would be ‘tested, observed and isolated’
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 22:56
People stand in front of containers with a banner reeding "Coronavirus Diagnosis Base" on the grounds of the University…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Two-thirds of Germans May Get Coronavirus, Merkel Says
Germany has has reported 1,296 cases of the coronavirus, and has confirmed three deaths
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:54
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

White House Tours Suspended, Capitol to Close to Public

A smaller number of tourists visit the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 12, 2020…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Patient Zero: Gobert's Health Scare Shuts Down NBA for Now

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) knocks the ball from Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) as he drives to the basket in the second half during an NBA basketball game, March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Philippine President Imposes Travel Limits, Quarantines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte undergoes testing for COVID-19 at the Malacanang Palace, Manila, Philippine officials say Duterte is being tested for the new virus after meeting with Cabinet officials who were exposed to infected people.
Coronavirus Outbreak

European Central Bank Deploys Stimulus to Ease Virus Damage

Signage for the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is seen in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Italian PM Imposes 2 More Weeks of Tougher Coronavirus Restrictions

A hand written notice on the window of a shop advises that the shop will remain close for public health reason, concluding "All…