Science & Health

COVID-19 Frightens Malaria Patients in Cameroon

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
April 25, 2020 03:35 PM
India Malaria
FILE - Teams are trying to teach Cameroonians how to protect themselves from malaria by systematically using insecticide-treated mosquito bed nets.

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - A song urging Cameroonians not to relent in the fight against malaria blasted through speakers Saturday — World Malaria Day — at road junctions and popular neighborhoods, as well as from publicity vans driving through Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde.

Dr. Daniel Etoundi of Cameroon’s public health ministry said health teams were being taken to every neighborhood to try to discourage patients from buying roadside drugs or resorting to African traditional healers for malaria treatment, because those can lead to severe health complications.

"If the product is toxic, the liver will be spoiled [destroyed]. Same with the kidney," he said. "Most of the products that we consume are eliminated through the kidney by urine. Now, if the drug is toxic, it will spoil the kidney function."

The Cameroon Ministry of Public Health reported that since March 5, when the first case of the coronavirus was reported in the central African state, many people with suspected cases of malaria or other diseases have refused to go to hospitals for fear they will catch COVID-19. As of Saturday, more than 1,500 cases had been confirmed in the country,  according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.

But medical doctors say 90 percent of Cameroon’s 25 million people are at risk of malaria, while 41 percent have an episode each year.

Dr. Dorothy Achu, coordinator of Cameroon’s National Malaria Control Program, said people should understand that although there is much government emphasis on the dangers of COVID-19, malaria remains the nation's major killer, especially of children.

"We are trying to sensitize health workers to protect themselves well but to continue to provide services," as well as reassure the population "that it is not in all hospitals that we take care of COVID patients. So we just require them to protect themselves when they go to hospitals," she said.

Education efforts

Innocent Kuisseu, sensitization team member for the prevention of malaria, said members also were educating Cameroonians about how to protect themselves from malaria by systematically using insecticide-treated mosquito bed nets and visiting hospitals when they suspect they might have malaria. He said people should not think that anyone who has malaria also has COVID-19.

"Efforts are being put in to make sure that the population is more and more aware of what should be the right treatment, to make sure that in suspicion of malaria there should be a rapid diagnostic test, to make sure that they sleep under insecticide-treated nets," he said.

The International group Severe Malaria Observatory reports that malaria causes 22% of deaths occurring in health care facilities in Cameroon, and that 10% of deaths in children under 5 years old are linked to malaria.

Health officials in Cameroon blame the surge of malaria and COVID-19 cases on the fact that many people do not respect basic hygiene standards and don’t visit health facilities when they have early signs of either disease. They also say there are too many people who refuse to use treated mosquito bed nets.

Related Stories

FILE - In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 file photo, a chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets in New Delhi, India…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US States Build Stockpiles of Malaria Drug Touted by Trump
Doctors, however, warn that more research is needed
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 23:47
A health worker vaccinates a child against malaria, in Ndhiwa, Homabay County, western Kenya, Sept. 13, 2019, during the launch of a malaria vaccination campaign in the country.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Fight Against Malaria Could Be Set Back 20 Years, WHO Warns
The WHO says new projections indicate that in a worst-case scenario, 769,000 people could die of malaria in sub-Saharan Africa this year as campaigns to combat it are interrupted
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 10:57
FILE PHOTO: Researchers at the Microbiology Research Facility work with coronavirus samples as a trial begins to see whether…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Overshadows World Malaria Day in Africa
Health experts agree COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus - must be stopped from overwhelming already weak African health care systems; but, they worry the focus on the infection could roll back progress against malaria
Lenny Ruvaga
By Lenny Ruvaga
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 13:34
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Friday, April 10, 2020, in Washington.
COVID-19 Pandemic
The Infodemic: Are There Fewer COVID-19 Cases in 'Malaria Countries'?
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Mon, 04/13/2020 - 15:42
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Written By
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Science & Health

COVID-19 Frightens Malaria Patients in Cameroon

India Malaria
Science & Health

Unmanned Cargo Spacecraft Docks at the International Space Station

In this image from video made available by NASA, U.S. astronaut Jessica Meir speaks, accompanied by Andrew Morgan and Chris…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump's Suggestion to Use Disinfectants for COVID-19 Alarms Experts

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) staff uses a Lysol to clean a station at the lobby of Grand Central Station…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Announces Broad Collaborative Effort to Tackle COVID-19

FILE - Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, left, welcomes U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Michigan Governor Extends Stay-Home Order Through May 15 But Eases Some Rules

In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a…