Science & Health

Despite Glitch, NASA Thrilled With Performance of Mars Helicopter

By VOA News
April 30, 2021 02:53 PM
FLE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, made available by NASA, the Mars Ingenuity helicopter photographs its shadow with its…
FLE - In this April 22, 2021, photo, made available by NASA, the Mars Ingenuity helicopter photographs its shadow with its black-and-white navigation camera during its second flight.

Scientists with the U.S. space agency NASA Friday said the tiny helicopter they sent to Mars has exceeded their expectations, despite a glitch that forced its fourth flight to be rescheduled.
 
During a virtual news briefing on the Mars mission, scientists and engineers with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory said the Ingenuity helicopter’s first three flights showed them enough capability that they are expanding the operation of the aircraft by 30 days, doubling its originally planned mission time.
 
NASA had originally described the Ingenuity project as a technology demonstration designed to test flight capability in the thin Martian atmosphere. Project Manager Mi Mi Aung, said it performed so well that it is transitioning from a demonstration to operation phase, in which the craft will be used to show how its unique capabilities can be applied.
 
Aung told reporters “It’s like Ingenuity is graduating.”

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter unlocked its rotor blades, allowing them to spin freely, on April 7, 2021, the 47th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter unlocked its rotor blades, allowing them to spin freely, on April 7, 2021, the 47th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. (Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU)

The craft had been scheduled to complete its fourth flight Thursday, but a software glitch prevented it from transitioning to flight mode. If it goes off as planned later Friday, the NASA team hopes to fly it 133 meters from its starting point — more than twice as far as its last flight — taking color pictures of the terrain below before returning to where it started.
 
Aung said the pictures will be used to put together three-dimensional images of the Martian landscape, from which staff will select a new landing site for the helicopter, which she said will take at least a week. The landing site will be the destination for Ingenuity’s fifth flight.
 
NASA officials said that the Perseverance rover has, so far, acted in support of the helicopter, transferring data from the craft and taking pictures of its flights. The researchers say communication between the two vehicles is also working better than expected and they now believe they can be as much as a kilometer apart and still maintain strong contact.
 
The Ingenuity team says the helicopter is providing NASA with data for how future missions will be designed, how those missions will utilize aircraft to explore to determine where rovers should go and explore areas where they cannot.
 
The 1.8-kilogram aircraft arrived on the planet packed away on NASA’s Perseverance rover when it landed on Mars in February. Aside from solar batteries and a transmitter, Ingenuity carries no scientific instruments.
 

Related Stories

This Thursday, April 29, 2021 image from video made available by NASA shows the Mars Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of the…
Science & Health
NASA Mars Helicopter Fails to Respond for 4th Flight
Engineers blame software issue, will try again Friday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 08:12 AM
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity makes its second flight
USA
NASA Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Flies Faster, Farther Than Ever
In third flight, scientists say the tiny craft exceeded tests conducted on Earth   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 04/26/2021 - 10:45 AM
This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday, March 4, 2021…
USA
NASA's Mars Rover Makes Its Own Oxygen
Space agency says process is critical step for future Mars missions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/22/2021 - 10:40 AM
A view of the surface of Mars taken at the "Intrepid" crater by the Opportunity Mars Rover on November 11, 2010. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell University)
00:01:00
Archive
Microbial Life Could Live Under the Surface of Mars
According to a new study, in the Astrobiology Journal, Mars has the key ingredients needed to support microbial communities right beneath its surface. The finding was made after researchers analyzed the chemical composition of a Martian meteorite, which are rocks, and other materials that were blown off the surface of Mars, which then fell to Earth.
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Despite Glitch, NASA Thrilled With Performance of Mars Helicopter

FLE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, made available by NASA, the Mars Ingenuity helicopter photographs its shadow with its…
Africa

Looming Madagascar Famine Sparks Nutrition Emergency

A child's arm is measured at a center set up by World Food Programme and Action Against Hunger, in the village of Beraketa, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Aid Arrives as India Grapples with COVID-Triggered Humanitarian Crisis

A U.S. Air Force aircraft carrying COVID-19 relief supplies from the U.S. prepares to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's cargo terminal in New Delhi, India, April 30, 2021.
Science & Health

NASA Mars Helicopter Fails to Respond for 4th Flight

This Thursday, April 29, 2021 image from video made available by NASA shows the Mars Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Alarm Grows in Africa as it Watches India's COVID-19 Crisis

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 14, 2021 file photo, a medical team rolls a coronavirus patient from a bed onto a stretcher in…