On Earth Day 2020, Thunberg Notes 'Other Crisis'

By VOA News
April 22, 2020 10:53 AM
A resident wearing a face mask stands next to a mural featuring Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and her quote "You're…
A resident wearing a face mask stands next to a mural featuring Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and her quote "You're never too young to save the world," in the Trullo district of Rome, March 30, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg says we should not let the coronavirus pandemic make us forget the ongoing climate crisis. 

She spoke from the Nobel Museum in Stockholm, in a video conversation with Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Professor Johan Rockstrom in Germany. 

Thunberg said both the climate crisis and the pandemic are similar in that "we listen to scientists, to science and to the experts." She said times like these require people to put aside their differences and act.  

Thunberg and Rockstrom held their digital conversation in honor of Earth Day, and discussed "courage, solidarity and opportunities in times of crisis." 

Earth Day was first observed April 22, 1970, as the result of student activism and a bipartisan effort in Congress to call attention to environmental issues in the United States, such as water and air pollution.  

Earth Day is credited with the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) later that year, as well as passage of key environmental legislation such as the Clean Air Act, the National Environmental Education Act, and the Occupational Safety and Health Act. 
 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
