Science & Health

Earth Lost Significant Portion of Atmosphere to Moon, New Study Suggests

By VOA News
October 01, 2020 06:39 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, the full moon shines surrounded by clouds in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany. …
FILE - The full moon shines surrounded by clouds in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 2, 2020.

New research suggests that the collision of space objects that created Earth's moon may have robbed it of 10% to 60% of its original atmosphere. 

Most scientists believe that about 4 billion years ago when Earth was still developing, a massive object the size of Mars hit the planet, sending vaporized particles from the collision into space, which were then bound together through gravity to form Earth's moon. 

The so-called "impact hypothesis" is one of three key theories of the moon's formation. The others suggest the moon was either formed at the same time as Earth, or that it was captured by Earth's gravitational field as it traveled through space. 

In the new study published Wednesday in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, researchers focused on the impact theory, and ran more than 300 computer simulations of massive object collisions with rocky planets with thin atmospheres like Earth. 

The scientists factored in the angle at which the objects hit the planet, the speed of the impact, as well as the size and mass of the colliding object. 

Earthrise as seen by Apollo 8.
FILE - This image, called "Earthrise," is the first photograph of a distant blue Earth above the moon, taken by the Apollo 8 crew on Dec. 24, 1968.

Previous research suggested impact collisions during the late stages of a planet's formation period can affect its atmosphere. Expanding on this idea, the simulations in this study revealed that a collision like the one that could have created the moon would have cost the Earth a significant portion of its atmosphere. 

Lead researcher on the study, Durham University cosmologist Jacob Kegerreis, said that while the computer simulations do not directly explain how the moon was created, "the effects on the Earth's atmosphere could be used to narrow down the different ways it might have been formed." 

Kegerreis said the study also shows a new way to study how similar collisions lead to loss of atmosphere on young, rocky planets. Or, he said, the study also suggests such collisions could lead to significant atmospheric gains if the colliding object also has a thick atmosphere. 
 

Related Stories

This image from video made available by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies shows the path of asteroid 2020 SW as it safely passes Earth, Sept. 24, 2020.
Science & Health
NASA Says Bus-Size Asteroid Narrowly Missed Earth Thursday
Scientists say object passed within the orbits of earth satellites, but posed no threat
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 09:26 AM
FILE - A full moon in Washington. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
USA
NASA Plans to Land First Woman on the Moon in 2024
Lunar landing will be America’s first since 1972
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 01:33 PM
The International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the moon at roughly five miles per second, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015, Woodford, VA.
Science & Health
NASA Sets Out to Buy Moon Resources Mined by Private Companies
The US space agency seeks to spur private extraction of off-world resources for its use, but said its plans would not violate a 1967 treaty that holds that celestial bodies are exempt from national claims of ownership
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 09/10/2020 - 09:24 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Earth Lost Significant Portion of Atmosphere to Moon, New Study Suggests

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, the full moon shines surrounded by clouds in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany. …
COVID-19 Pandemic

New US Relief Funding Package to Include Eligibility for Mental Health, Substance Abuse Providers

FILE - Homeless people crowd a sidewalk in downtown Salem, Oregon, March 3, 2020. A $20 billion funding effort by the Trump administration aims to support providers of mental health and substance abuse services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Europe

Britain Bans Plastic Straws

FILE - Plastic straws can be seen at a McDonald's restaurant in London, Britain, June 15, 2018. A ban on all such straws went into effect in Britain Oct. 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

In NYC and LA, Returning Pupils Face Battery of Virus Tests

Students arrive for the first day of in-person classes at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighborhood, Thursday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain's Health Ministry Broadens COVID-19 Restrictions

A worker disinfects a statue of the Beatles amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Liverpool, Britain, Oct. 1, 2020.