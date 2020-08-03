Egypt Fact Checks Elon Musk On Who Really Built Pyramids

Egypt’s minister of international cooperation has extended an invitation to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after a Musk post on Twitter that the pyramids were built by extraterrestrial beings.

Musk tweeted Saturday: “Aliens built the pyramids obv.”

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

Musk’s posting prompted Rania Al Mashat, the international cooperation minister, to tweet: “I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you.”

I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you 🚀. @elonmusk https://t.co/Xlr7EoPXX4 — Rania A. Al Mashat (@RaniaAlMashat) August 1, 2020

It was not immediately clear whether Musk’s tweet was serious or tongue-in-cheek. However, extraterrestrial entities as builders of Egypt’s ancient pyramids is the premise for several television shows and books.

A camel in front of the Pyramids at Giza, Egypt, July 13, 2013. (A. Arabasadi/VOA)

Egypt Today reports on its website that famed Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass also weighed in on the topic on social media, saying that Musk’s tweet was a “complete hallucination.” Hawass added that he had “found the tombs of the pyramids builders that tell everyone that the builders of the pyramids are Egyptians and they were not slaves.” He said ancient Egypt’s pyramid building was “a national project of the whole nation.”

Musk had an apparent change of mind and eventually provided a link on his Twitter account about the building of pyramids. He tweeted: “This BBC article provides a sensible summary of how it was done.”