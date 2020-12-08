Science & Health

Endemic Corruption Is Reason Behind Alarming Wildlife Trafficking From Nigeria

By Timothy Obiezu
December 08, 2020 05:02 PM
A white-bellied pangolin which was rescued from local animal traffickers is seen at the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) office…
A white-bellied pangolin which was rescued from local animal traffickers is seen at the Uganda Wildlife Authority office in Kampala, Uganda, on April 9, 2020.

ABUJA - Corruption has made Nigeria the biggest smuggler of ivory and pangolin scales from central and West Africa to Asia, according to a report by the Environmental Investigation Agency. The London-based group says in the past five years, Nigeria has been implicated in global seizures equating to 4,400 elephants and hundreds of thousands of endangered pangolins.

Aaron Olamilekan, a Nigerian wildlife advocate, spoke as he held a dead pangolin he bought from a group of local hunters arriving from a hunt on the outskirts of Abuja.

"They tell me why most of them hunt. It's based on poverty; there's no good job for them, there's no government support for them. So, they have no choice than to go into the wild," Olamilekan said.

The hunters sell the animals in exchange for cash.

But Olamilekan sometimes intercepts them, negotiates and rescues endangered species.

Animals returned to wild

He runs a sanctuary where he says animals can be resuscitated and nurtured before they're released into the wild.

"The ecosystem is being tampered with because all these animals have a role to play in our environment, so killing them will cause a future disaster," Olamilekan said.

Illegal hunting for trade is the major reason that endangered species such as elephants and pangolins are in constant decline.

Since 2015, Nigeria has been the main exit point for pangolin scales and elephant ivory from the continent to many parts of Asia, where they are prized for decorative purposes or their alleged but unproven medicinal uses.

Smugglers take ivory, scales

A recent report by the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) shows more than 30 tons of ivory and 167 tons of pangolin scales have been smuggled through the country in five years.

The EIA blames corruption by Nigerian border or port officials for the illegal trade. Shruti Suresh is a senior wildlife campaigner at EIA.

"Corruption which exists within certain public sectors is helping organized crime to thrive and traffic ivory, pangolin, and several other species." Suresh said. "We need political will at the highest level of government to prioritize this issue."

Nigeria is a member of several international conventions protecting endangered wildlife, including the Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species (CITES).

Laws rarely enforced

Nigerian authorities continue to pledge their commitment toward protecting wildlife even though laws meant to safeguard endangered species are rarely enforced.

The EIA wants Nigerian authorities to take stricter measures against poachers and smugglers, noting that uncontrolled trade during this period of the coronavirus pandemic could be potentially dangerous.

For the moment, wildlife advocate Olamilekan will be saving as many endangered animals as possible.

Related Stories

A Thai customs official display some of the 136 pangolins and 450 kgs. (992 lbs.) of pangolin scales it seized, estimated to be…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Shines Spotlight on Shy Pangolin
These nocturnal animals are prized for their scales and their meat, making them the most trafficked mammal in the world  
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 07:18 PM
FILE - A pangolin from the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital is taken to a nearby field to forage for food near Johannesburg, March 16, 2018. Their scales â made of keratin, the same material as in human fingernails â are in high demand f...
Africa
Pioneering Veterinary Medicine for Africa’s Enigmatic Pangolins
Veterinarian Dr. Karin Lourens has become known as Africa’s “pangolin doctor” for leading medical efforts to help the scaly anteaters rescued from the illegal wildlife trade.Case in point, she’s treating an endangered ground pangolin, one of a species found in South and Eastern Africa, and he’s lucky.He’s one of 50 pangolins rescued this year from wildlife traffickers and put in the care of Lourens.Her ground-breaking medical…
Pangolin scales seized in Douala, March 20, 2019. International trade in pangolins was banned in 2016 under the Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).
Africa
Cameroon Busts Ivory, Pangolin Traffickers
Police in Cameroon have arrested four wildlife traffickers caught with huge quantities of elephant tusks and scales from pangolins. The traffickers, said to be operating across Africa, were planning to transport the scales and ivory to Asian countries through Nigeria.Francis Durand Nna, the highest wildlife official in Cameroon’s coastal city of Douala, says the traffickers were arrested following a tipoff from residents.He says the police supported by Cameroon…
Moki Edwin Kindzeka
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka
Wed, 03/20/2019 - 11:06 AM
Timothy Obiezu
By
Timothy Obiezu
South & Central Asia

Indians Suffering Mystery Illness Found to Have Lead, Nickel in Blood

Patients and their bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Dec.6…
Science & Health

WHO Targets 100 Million Smokers in Yearlong Global Campaign

FILE - A man has his lunch behind a poster demarcating a No-Smoking zone in Singapore
COVID-19 Pandemic

Oxford/AstraZeneca Vaccine Proves 'Safe and Effective'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for a photograph with a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Health Secretary Addresses Parliament as COVID-19 Vaccinations Begin

Dr Doreen Brown, 85, receives the first of two Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered at Guy's Hospital in London.
2020 USA Votes

Biden Introduces Top Health Care Officials as US COVID-19 Cases Soar

President-elect Joe Biden participates in a virtual meeting with the National Association of Counties Board of Directors about…