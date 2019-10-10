Science & Health

EPA Seeks to Rewrite Rules on Lead Contamination in Water

By Associated Press
October 10, 2019 08:20 PM
FILE - A bottled water dispenser sits in a hallway at Gardner Elementary School in Detroit, Sept. 4, 2018. Some 50,000 Detroit public school students will drink water from coolers, not fountains, after the discovery of elevated levels of lead or copper.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration Thursday proposed a rewrite of rules for dealing with lead pipes contaminating drinking water, but critics say the changes appear to give water systems decades more time to replace pipes leaching dangerous amounts of toxic lead.

Contrary to regulatory rollbacks in many other environmental areas, the administration has called dealing with lead contamination in drinking water a priority. Communities and families in Flint, Michigan, Newark, New Jersey, and elsewhere have had to grapple with high levels of lead in tap water and with regulatory failures dealing with the health threat.

Lead in drinking water has been linked to developmental delays in children and can damage the brain, red blood cells and kidneys. It is most often caused by lead service lines — pipes connecting a home to a water main — or lead fixtures in a home or school.

At a news conference in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced changes that include requiring water systems to test lead levels in water at schools and child care facilities.

But Wheeler disappointed conservation groups by declining to lower the level of lead contamination in drinking water systems that triggers cleanup action. And another change lowered the amount of lead pipe that water systems have to replace each year once the threshold is hit, cutting it from 7% a year to 3% a year.

That, according to Eric Olson at the Natural Resources Defense Council conservation group, would give water utilities about 20 more years to fully replace all the lead pipes in a contaminated system.

Wheeler said a series of other, smaller changes in the new proposals would offset that. Overall, he argued, the rule changes, if the White House ultimately adopts them, would mean leaking old lead pipes are “replaced at a much faster rate than ever before.”

Betsy Southerland, a senior EPA water official under the Obama administration, said the new proposals largely miss the opportunity to boost the urgency of the country’s rules, issued in 1991, for cleaning up lead in water systems. Asked her overall impression, she said, “I would say disappointing.”

Related Stories

Science & Health
Young Scientist Invents Device that Detects Lead in Water
What looks like clean drinking water can contain harmful chemicals, like lead, and there is no easy, reliable way to detect it. So, a young scientist invented one, in the process, winning the 2017 Discovery Education 3M Young Scientist Challenge. Faith Lapidus reports.
By Faith Lapidus
Thu, 10/26/2017 - 04:16
The Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Michigan, March 21, 2016. Researchers from Virginia Tech say the lead levels in the city's drinking water is decreasing.
USA
Watchdog: EPA Must Bolster Oversight After Flint Water Crisis
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must strengthen its oversight of state drinking water systems in the wake of the lead crisis in Flint, Michigan. The EPA's Office of Inspector General said in a report released Thursday that slow response from the agency exposed residents to lead-tainted water for far too long. Flint's water was tainted for at least 18 months after the city switched its water supply from the Detroit water system to the Flint River…
By VOA News
Thu, 07/19/2018 - 17:39
The Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Michigan, March 21, 2016. Researchers from Virginia Tech say the lead levels in the city's drinking water is decreasing.
USA
US Supreme Court Allows Flint Water Contamination Lawsuit
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday gave the green light to two class-action lawsuits filed by residents of Flint, Michigan who are pursing civil rights claims against local and state officials over lead contamination in the city’s water supply. The justices left in place a July 2017 ruling by the Cincinnati, Ohio-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived the litigation after the lawsuits were thrown out by a lower court. The high court rejected…
Free bottled water is available for residents of Flint, Michigan.
00:03:11
USA
Mistrust Remains 2 Years After Flint Water Crisis
Despite assurances the water is now safe, many in the Michigan city are sticking with bottled water
By Anush Avetisyan
Tue, 01/02/2018 - 13:55
Associated Press