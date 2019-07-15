Science & Health

Executive: SpaceX Astronaut Mission Looking 'Increasingly Difficult' in 2019

By Reuters
July 15, 2019 09:18 PM
A SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 25, 2019.
A SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 25, 2019.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA -  As Elon Musk's SpaceX closes in on the possible cause of a fiery explosion in April that destroyed one of its astronaut capsules, a company executive said on Monday its plan to launch humans into space this year looked "increasingly difficult."

One of the space company's Crew Dragon capsules exploded on a test stand at a Florida Air Force station moments before firing eight emergency abort thrusters designed to propel an on-board crew to safety in the event of a failure.

FILE PHOTO: A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the U.S. Air Force’s Space Test Program-2 mission, is shown during launch preparation at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Crew Dragon was slated earlier this year to carry U.S. astronauts to the International Space Station in a first manned test mission in July, although that date slipped until November following the explosion and some other hitches in the vehicle's design.

Monday's comments were a fresh sign that the schedule could slip into 2020.

"I'm pretty optimistic at this point in time because we have a good path forward," Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX's vice president of Build & Flight Reliability told reporters on a conference call as the company provided fresh details from the investigation.

"But like I said, still not quite done. My emphasis is really on making sure this is safe ... By the end of this year, I don't think it's impossible, but it's getting increasingly difficult."

SpaceX said its accident investigation was pointing to a leaky valve as the likely cause of the April explosion.

NASA is paying SpaceX $2.6 billion and Boeing $4.2 billion to build rocket and capsule launch systems to return astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since America's Space Shuttle program went dark in 2011.

Koenigsmann, who sits on an investigative board convened by SpaceX just after the April explosion, said the probe is nearing completion and that the space company will need to make some changes to Crew Dragon's design before it can be trusted to send humans to space.

SpaceX said evidence shows that a leaking check valve allowed nitrogen tetroxide (NTO) to enter high-pressure helium tubes during the April test. "The failure of the titanium component in a high-pressure NTO environment was sufficient to cause ignition of the check valve and led to an explosion," SpaceX said on its website.

Steps were being taken to reduce such risks within the launch escape system, the company said. This includes replacing check valves, which typically allow liquid to flow in only one direction, with so-called burst disks that seal completely until opened by high pressure, it said.

Related Stories

A SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 25, 2019.
Science & Health
SpaceX Launches Hefty Rocket With 24 Satellites, Experiments
This was the third flight of a Falcon Heavy rocket, but the first ordered by the military and the military's first ride on a recycled rocket
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 25, 2019
In this image taken from NASA Television, a SpaceX shipment arrives at the International Space Station following a weekend launch, May 6, 2019.
Science & Health
SpaceX Shipment Reaches Space Station After Weekend Launch
SpaceX shipment arrives at International Space Station following weekend launchA SpaceX shipment arrived at the International Space Station on Monday with a “cosmic catch” by a pair of Canadians. The Dragon capsule delivered 5,500 pounds (2,500 kilograms) of equipment and experiments. Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques used the station's big robot arm — also made in Canada — to capture the Dragon approximately 250 miles (400…
In this photo provided by NASA, NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques float outside the International Space Station, Monday, April 8, 2019, as they tackle battery and cable work.
Science & Health
Space Station Power Shortage Delays SpaceX Supply Run
A major power shortage at the International Space Station has delayed this week's SpaceX supply run. SpaceX was supposed to launch a shipment Wednesday. But an old power-switching unit malfunctioned at the space station Monday and knocked two power channels offline. The six remaining power channels are working normally, according to NASA.NASA stressed Tuesday that the station and its six astronauts are safe. But because of the hobbled solar-power grid, the SpaceX…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters