Hubble Space Telescope Fixed After Month of no Science

By Associated Press
July 16, 2021 03:04 PM
AG Carinae, a supergiant star located about 20,000 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina
FILE - At the center of this 2021 Hubble image, processed by Judy Schmidt, sits AG Carinae, a supergiant star located about 20,000 light-years away in the southern constellation Carina. (Credit: NASA, ESA, STScI)

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. - The Hubble Space Telescope should be back in action soon, following a tricky, remote repair job by NASA.  

The orbiting observatory went dark in mid-June, with all astronomical viewing halted.  

NASA initially suspected a 1980s-era computer as the source of the problem. But after the backup payload computer also failed, flight controllers at Maryland's Goddard Space Flight Center focused on the science instruments' bigger and more encompassing command and data unit, installed by spacewalking astronauts in 2009.  

These towers of gas and dust in the Eagle Nebula are known as the Pillars of Creation because within them, hundreds of new stars are being created.
This image of the Eagle Nebula, captured by the Hubble Space Telescope, shows towers of gas and dust, known as the Pillars of Creation because within them, hundreds of new stars are being created.

Engineers successfully switched to the backup equipment Thursday, and the crucial payload computer kicked in. NASA said Friday that science observations should resume quickly, if everything goes well.  

A similar switch took place in 2008 after part of the older system failed.

"Congrats to the team!" NASA's science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen tweeted.

Launched in 1990, Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations of the universe. NASA launched five repair missions to the telescope during the space shuttle program. The final tuneup was in 2009.

NASA plans to launch Hubble's successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, by year's end.

