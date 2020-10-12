Science & Health

Icebreaker Returns From A-Year-Long Expedition to North Pole

By VOA News
October 12, 2020 05:42 AM
FILE - An iceberg is seen off Ammassalik Island in Eastern Greenland. A leaked government document, its authenticity confirmed by the Danish governemnt in 2011, shows Denmark plans to lay claim to the North Pole and other areas in the Arctic, where m
An iceberg is seen off Ammassalik Island in Eastern Greenland. A leaked government document, its authenticity confirmed by the Danish governemnt in 2011, shows Denmark plans to lay claim to the North Pole and other areas in the Arctic.

An icebreaker belonging to Germany’s Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) returned to Germany Monday with what the scientists on board say is proof of a dying Arctic Ocean and warnings of ice-free summers, after a more than yearlong expedition that included time at the North Pole. 

Expedition leader Markus Rex said the team collected a wealth of data that will be used to improve scientific models of global warming to predict climate change in the decades to come, especially in the Arctic, where changes have come faster than elsewhere on Earth. 

Rex, an atmospheric scientist at AWI for Polar and Ocean Research that organized the expedition, said that scientists witnessed firsthand the dramatic effects of global warming on ice in the Arctic Circle, considered "the epicenter of climate change.” 

The RV Polarstern arrived in the North Sea port of Bremerhaven, 389 days after it set off on its mission. 

More than 300 scientists from 20 countries, including the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China participated in the $177-million expedition. 

Related Stories

In this July 16, 2017, file photo radar shows sea ice ahead of the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica as chief officer Harri Venalainen navigates the ship through the Beaufort Sea while traversing the Arctic's Northwest Passage. The magnetic north pole i
Science & Health
Check Your Compass: Magnetic North Pole Is on the Move
True north isn't quite where it used to be.Earth's north magnetic pole has been drifting so fast in the last few decades that scientists say that past estimates are no longer accurate enough for precise navigation. On Monday, they released an update of where magnetic north really was, nearly a year ahead of schedule.The magnetic north pole is wandering about 34 miles (55 kilometers) a year. It crossed the international date line in 2017, and is leaving the Canadian Arctic…
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Icebreaker Returns From A-Year-Long Expedition to North Pole

FILE - An iceberg is seen off Ammassalik Island in Eastern Greenland. A leaked government document, its authenticity confirmed by the Danish governemnt in 2011, shows Denmark plans to lay claim to the North Pole and other areas in the Arctic, where m
COVID-19 Pandemic

Study: Virus That Causes COVID-19 Can Survive for Up to a Month on Common Surfaces

A woman gets her thumb verification to receive cash from a counter of Ehsaas Emergency Cash program, introduced by the…
Africa

Ghana Working to Save Eroding Coastlines

USA

Series of Failures Keeps Coronavirus Spreading in US, Experts Say

FILE PHOTO: Personnel administer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., as cases spread in the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Vaccine Expected in January, Official Says, Countering Trump 

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus…