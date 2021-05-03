Science & Health

ICRC: Healthcare Systems, Workers, Patients Are Under Attack

By VOA News
May 03, 2021 05:00 AM
Afghan men transport the body of one of three female media workers who were shot and killed by an unknown gunmen, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 2, 2021.
Afghan men transport the body of one of three female media workers who were shot and killed by an unknown gunmen, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 2, 2021.

Murder, rape and physical abuse are among the attacks that healthcare workers, the wounded and the sick have been subjected to in the five years since the United Nations Security Council adopted its first resolution on the protection of health care in conflict zones and demanded an end to impunity for such attacks.  

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement Monday that “health-care providers and patients have suffered through thousands of attacks on health care systems” since the resolution was adopted. 

Medical facilities and medical transport vehicles have been looted and destroyed and health care services, such as vaccine campaigns, have also come under attack, the ICRC added.  

The ICRC counted 3,780 attacks per year in an average of 33 countries between 2016 and 2020, the aid organization said in a statement. Two-thirds of the attacks, ICRC said, occurred in Africa and the Middle East, including Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Israel and the occupied territories, and Syria. The count is likely higher than the ICRC tabulations, the organization said, because of the challenges of accumulating data in conflict zones. 

The COVID pandemic has not slowed the attacks. The statement said between February and July 2020, ICRC “recorded 611 violent incidents against health-care workers, patients and medical infrastructure associated with the COVID-19 response, about 50 percent higher than average.” 

“There is a lack of political will and a crisis of imagination when it comes to protecting health-care providers and patients,” said Maciej Polkowski, the head of ICRC’s Health Care in Danger Initiative, which works to ensure safe access to health care in armed conflict and other emergencies. “States wishing to see this agenda advance should lead by example.” 

Filippo Gatto, ICRC’s head nurse, who once had a militant shove an AK-47 in his face, said people need to understand that healthcare workers are “there to treat everyone and anyone, white, red, blue, government or not government.”  He added,” At a certain point it will also be your turn in need of medical care.”  

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Ahmad Hamra, is pictured with his children outside of a tent at an internally displaced Syrian camp, in northern…
Extremism Watch
ICRC Survey: Young Syrians Pay Heavy Toll in Decadelong Conflict
Report also says nearly eight of 10 young Syrians struggle to afford food, basic necessities
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 03:02 PM
A South African woman is briefed before taking a COVID-19 test at the Ndlovu clinic in Groblersdal , 200 kms north-east of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
ICRC Calls for Africa to Get Fair Share of COVID-19 vaccines
World Health Organization said UN-led COVAX initiative aims to start shipping about 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa this month
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/12/2021 - 10:18 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

ICRC: Healthcare Systems, Workers, Patients Are Under Attack

Afghan men transport the body of one of three female media workers who were shot and killed by an unknown gunmen, at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, March 2, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pakistan Tightens Border to Stem Influx of New Coronavirus Variants  

Passengers from the 'friendship bus' between India and Pakistan enter the Wagah-Attari border crossing, Pakistan, March 18,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Pummeled Anew by COVID Deaths and Infections

Relatives react to heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New…
Science & Health

SpaceX Returns 4 Astronauts to Earth in Rare Night Splashdown

NASA astronaut Shannon Walker is helped out of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Spurs Uganda to Suspend Flights from India

FILE PHOTO: Government distribution exercise to civilians affected by the lockdown, in Kampala