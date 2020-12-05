Science & Health

Japan Awaits Spacecraft Return with Asteroid Soil Samples

By Associated Press
December 05, 2020 02:53 AM
Toshio Yasuma, advisor to the director of Japan's space agency JAXA from the country's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports,…
Toshio Yasuma, adviser to the director of Japan's space agency JAXA, looks at monitors in the Range Operations center of the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF) Woomera Range Complex in Woomera in South Australia on Dec. 4, 2020.

TOKYO - Japan’s space agency said the Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully separated a capsule and sent it toward Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on our planet.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said the capsule successfully detached Saturday afternoon from 220,000 kilometers away in a challenging operation that required precision control. The capsule is now descending to land in a remote, sparsely populated area of Woomera, Australia, on Sunday.

Hayabusa2 left the asteroid Ryugu a year ago. After releasing the capsule, it is now moving away from Earth to capture images of the capsule descending to the planet.

Yuichi Tsuda, project manager at the space agency JAXA, stood up and raised his fists as everyone applauded the moment command center officials confirmed the successful separation of the capsule.

Hayabusa2's return with the world's first asteroid subsurface samples comes weeks after NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made a successful touch-and-go grab of surface samples from asteroid Bennu. China, meanwhile, announced this week its lunar lander collected underground samples and sealed them within the spacecraft for return to Earth, as nations compete in space missions.

Many Hayabusa2 fans gathered to observe the moment of the capsule separation at public viewing events across the country, including one at the Tokyo Dome stadium.

In the early hours of Sunday, the capsule, protected by a heat shield, will briefly turn into a fireball as it reenters the atmosphere 120 kilometers above Earth. At about 10 kilometers above ground, a parachute will open to slow its fall and beacon signals will be transmitted to indicate its location.

JAXA staff have set up satellite dishes at several locations in the target area to receive the signals, while also preparing a marine radar, drones and helicopters to assist in the search and retrieval of the pan-shaped capsule, 40 centimeters in diameter.

Australian National University space rock expert Trevor Ireland, who is in Woomera for the arrival of the capsule, said he expected the Ryugu samples to be similar to the meteorite that fell in Australia near Murchison in Victoria state more than 50 years ago.

“The Murchison meteorite opened a window on the origin of organics on Earth because these rocks were found to contain simple amino acids as well as abundant water,” Ireland said, “We will examine whether Ryugu is a potential source of organic matter and water on Earth when the solar system was forming, and whether these still remain intact on the asteroid.”

Scientists say they believe the samples, especially ones taken from under the asteroid’s surface, contain valuable data unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors. They are particularly interested in analyzing organic materials in the samples.

JAXA hopes to find clues as to how the materials are distributed in the solar system and are related to life on Earth.

For Hayabusa2, it’s not the end of the mission it started in 2014. After dropping the capsule, it will return to space and head to another distant small asteroid called 1998KY26 on a journey slated to take 10 years one way, for a possible research including finding ways to prevent meteorites from hitting Earth.

So far, its mission has been fully successful. It touched down twice on Ryugu despite its extremely rocky surface, and successfully collected data and samples during the 1½ years it spent near Ryugu after arriving there in June 2018.

In its first touchdown in February 2019, it collected surface dust samples. In a more challenging mission in July that year, it collected underground samples from the asteroid for the first time in space history after landing in a crater that it created earlier by blasting the asteroid’s surface.

Asteroids, which orbit the sun but are much smaller than planets, are among the oldest objects in the solar system and therefore may help explain how Earth evolved.

Ryugu in Japanese means “Dragon Palace,” the name of a sea-bottom castle in a Japanese folk tale.

Related Stories

European Space Agency photo of space debris
Europe
European Space Agency Signs Deal to Remove Debris from Orbit
The company, ClearSpace SA, will capture part of a used rocket using what is described as a 'tentacle,' and then dragging it down for reentry
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 02:19 PM
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in…
East Asia Pacific
China Spacecraft Collects Moon Samples to Take Back to Earth
China says its spacecraft sent to bring lunar rocks back to Earth has collected its first samples, adding to a string of successes for Beijing's increasingly ambitious space program
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 07:47 AM
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen illuminated by spotlights on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Science & Health
NASA, SpaceX Send Four Astronauts to International Space Station
The mission marks the first time NASA has used a commercial rocket on a mission
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/15/2020 - 03:34 PM
Workers near the top of the 526 ft. Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center spruce up the NASA logo standing on…
Science & Health
NASA: Mystery Object Is 54-Year-Old Rocket, Not Asteroid
It’s the Centaur upper rocket stage from Surveyor 2, a failed 1966 moon-landing mission
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:08 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Science & Health

Japan Awaits Spacecraft Return with Asteroid Soil Samples

Toshio Yasuma, advisor to the director of Japan's space agency JAXA from the country's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

California Bay Area to Begin Stay-at-Home Orders Amid COVID Surge

People sit at tables on a street closed off for outdoor dining Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Sausalito, Calif. The health officers…
USA

Trump Signs Anti-Doping Act Into Law

President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO: Vaccine Approval Does Not Mean End of Pandemic

A signs in the Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic at the University Hospital in Coventry, central England is pictured on December 4,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Chief Urges Investment, Preparation for Next Pandemic

FILE - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of World Health Organization (WHO) speaks at the virtual 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2020.