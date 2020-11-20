Science & Health

Joint NASA-ESA Satellite Which Will Monitor Sea Levels to Launch Saturday

By VOA News
November 20, 2020 09:46 AM
This handout image taken on July 17, 2020, and released by the European Space Agency (ESA) Nov. 19, 2020, shows the Sentinel-6 satellite developed to monitor sea levels.
This handout image taken on July 17, 2020, and released by the European Space Agency (ESA) Nov. 19, 2020, shows the Sentinel-6 satellite developed to monitor sea levels.

The U.S. space agency, NASA, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), is set to launch a satellite Saturday designed to monitor rising sea levels, the latest in a series of orbiting spacecraft monitoring the status of the world’s oceans.
 
NASA says the satellite, called the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in central California early Saturday.  Named after former NASA Earth Science Division Director Michael Freilich, the U.S.-European satellite will be carried into space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
 
The Sentinel-6 is about the size of a small pickup truck, and it will measure sea-surface height, wave-height and windspeed, allowing scientists to monitor changes in sea levels caused by climate change.  
 
The data that it collects on sea level variations near coastlines will provide information to support coastal management and with planning for floods, while its atmospheric measurements will enhance weather and hurricane forecasts.
 
NASA Sentinel 6 mission scientist Craig Donlon says the data gathered by the craft will be used alongside information provided by previous Sentinel satellites to build a more complete a picture of the oceans.  
 
"Sentinel-3 is providing the sea surface temperature and the ocean biology measurements. Sentinel-1 is providing radar imaging measurements of ocean swell waves, of sea ice. Sentinel-2 provides high resolution measurements in the coastal zone,” Donlon said.
 
Unlike previous Earth observation missions, the Sentinel-6 observatory will collect measurements at a much higher resolution and be able to measure smaller sea level variations near coastlines.
 
The satellite will be followed in 2025 by its twin, Sentinel-6B. Together, the pair is tasked with extending a nearly 30-year-long record of global sea surface height measurements.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Undersecretary of Defense Tests Positive for COVID-19 as Pandemic Continues to Surge

FILE - The Pentagon in Washington.
Africa

Cameroon Activists March for Toilets, Improved Sanitation

World Toilet Day
Science & Health

Huge Puerto Rico Radio Telescope to Close in Blow to Science

This aerial view shows a hole in the dish panels of the Arecibo Observatory in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, on November 19, 2020. -…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Isolated for Months, Island Crew Sees Pandemic for First Time

Matt Saunter, left, and Naomi Worcester stand on the porch of their home while under quarantine in Honolulu, Friday, Nov. 6,…
South & Central Asia

Delhi Battles Twin Health Emergencies, Pandemic and Pollution

Health workers in personal protective equipment carry the body of a COVID-19 victim for cremation in New Delhi, India, Nov. 19, 2020.