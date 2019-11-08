Science & Health

Juul Halts Sales of Mint, Its Top-Selling E-Cigarette Flavor

By Associated Press
November 08, 2019 11:05 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo a woman buys refills for her Juul at a smoke shop in New York. The e-cigarette maker…
FILE - A woman buys refills for her Juul at a smoke shop in New York, Dec. 20, 2018.

Juul Labs said Thursday it will halt sales of its best-selling, mint-flavored electronic cigarettes as it struggles to survive a nationwide backlash against vaping. 
 
The voluntary step comes days after new government research showed that Juul is the top brand among high schoolers who use e-cigarettes and that many prefer mint. 
 
"These results are unacceptable and that is why we must reset the vapor category in the U.S.," said the company's CEO K.C. Crosthwaite, in a statement.

Underage vaping has reached what health officials call epidemic levels. In the latest government survey, 1 in 4 high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the previous month, despite federal law banning sales to those under 18.

Under fire for its alleged role in sparking the vaping trend among teens, Juul has made a series of concessions to try and weather a crackdown from local, state and federal officials. It stopped selling popular fruit and dessert flavors in stores last year, and last month, stopped selling them online, too.

Earlier, the company replaced its CEO and pledged to stop advertising its products.

After halting mint sales, Juul will only sell menthol and tobacco flavors. Mint and menthol accounted for nearly 60% of the company's retail sales in the past year, according to data compiled by Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog.

Fruit, candy, dessert and other flavored e-cigarettes have been targeted because of their appeal to underage users. Federal health officials are expected to soon release plans for removing most vaping flavors from the market.

Lawsuits

In September, President Donald Trump said the flavor ban would include mint and menthol flavors. However, no details have yet been released, leading anti-vaping advocates to worry that the administration is backing away from its original plan.

Flavors are banned for traditional cigarettes in the U.S., except for menthol.

Juul is the best-selling e-cigarette brand in the U.S., but has been besieged by legal troubles, including multiple investigations by Congress, federal agencies and several state attorneys general. The company is also being sued by adults and underage Juul users who claim they became addicted to nicotine through the company's products.

E-cigarettes typically heat a solution that contains nicotine, which makes cigarettes and e-cigarettes addictive. They have been sold in the U.S. for more than a decade and are often pitched as a lower-risk nicotine source for adult smokers.
 

Related Stories

In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Only two years ago…
Science & Health
Studies: More US Teens Using Flavored E-Cigarettes
Disturbing findings from two separate studies were published in Journal of the American Medical Association
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/05/2019 - 19:56
A man breathes vape from an e-cigarette at a vape shop in London, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. A report by the British science and technology MPs committee suggest that rules around e-cigarettes should be relaxed to help accelerate already declining…
USA
Keep Calm and Vape on: UK Embraces E-Cigarettes, US Cautious
US is cracking down on e-cigarettes while Britain promotes them to get smokers to quit
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 09/28/2019 - 15:56
Chantel Williams exhales a puff of vapor from a Juul pen in Vancouver, Wash., April 16, 2019.
Science & Health
Juul Labs to Stop Advertising E-Cigarettes Amid Backlash
Nation's largest e-cigarette maker says it will stop advertising its devices in the US and replace its chief executive as it and other brands face backlash from two public health debacles
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/25/2019 - 16:50
A roadside tobacco shop vendor displays an e cigarette in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. India's government on Wednesday decided to ban e-cigarettes, expressing concern at the alarming rate at which vaping is becoming popular among the…
South & Central Asia
India's Government Approves Ban on E-Cigarettes
The government is expected to issue an ordinance soon prohibiting the manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 11:08
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press