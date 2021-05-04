Science & Health

Mali Woman Gives Birth to 9 Babies, Government Says 

By AFP
May 04, 2021 10:06 PM
Map of Mali
Mali

BAMAKO, MALI - A Malian woman gave birth to nonuplets in Morocco on Tuesday, and all nine babies are "doing well," her government said, although Moroccan authorities had yet to confirm what would be an extremely rare case.    

Mali's government flew 25-year-old Halima Cisse, a woman from the northern part of the West African state, to Morocco for better care on March 30. She was initially believed to have been carrying septuplets. 

Cases of women successfully carrying septuplets to term are rare; nonuplets, even rarer. 

Moroccan health ministry spokesman Rachid Koudhari said he had no knowledge of such a multiple birth having taken place in one of the country's hospitals.   

But Mali's health ministry said in a statement that Cisse had given birth to five girls and four boys by cesarean section. 

"The mother and babies are doing well so far," Mali's Health Minister Fanta Siby told AFP, adding that she had been kept informed by the Malian doctor who accompanied Cisse to Morocco.   

They are due to return home in several weeks' time, she added. 

Doctors had been concerned about Cisse's health, according to local press reports, as well as her babies' chances of survival.  

Mali's health ministry said in a statement that ultrasound examinations conducted in both Mali and Morocco had suggested that Cisse was carrying seven babies. 

Siby offered her congratulations to "the medical teams of Mali and Morocco, whose professionalism is at the origin of the happy outcome of this pregnancy." 

Related Stories

Students sit at the St. George's Girls' Secondary School compound as they wait to be picked by their parents and guardians …
Africa
Kenyan Private School Opens for Teen Mothers, Babies
Kenya’s teen pregnancies have jumped 40% during the COVID-19 pandemic 
Brenda Mulinya
By Brenda Mulinya
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 09:27 AM
Two-year-old HIV positive boy sits on the lap of his father, in Ratodero, Pakistan May 24, 2019. Picture taken May 24, 2019…
Science & Health
Study: For HIV-Infected Babies, Treatment Best Started at Birth
Study in Botswana is of particularly important to poorer nations where at-risk babies are not tested for HIV immediately after birth, as they are in US, Europe and South Africa
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/27/2019 - 11:27 PM
Some 170 mothers breastfeed their children during a mass breastfeeding event inside a military headquarters in Taguig City, metro Manila, August 2, 2014.
Science & Health
UN Agencies: Breastfed Babies Get Off to a Good, Healthy Start in Life
Increasing breastfeeding could prevent 823,000 deaths in children under five every year and 20,000 annual deaths from breast cancer
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 08/01/2019 - 09:26 AM
AFP logo
By
AFP
Science & Health

Mali Woman Gives Birth to 9 Babies, Government Says 

Map of Mali
COVID-19 Pandemic

Largely Spared Since 2020, Taiwan Now Grapples with Small COVID Cluster 

A staff member checks documents on Covid-19 coronavirus tests at Taoyuan International Airport near Taipei on April 1, 2021,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

India 'On Brink' as 2nd COVID Wave Devastates Major Cities

FILE - Relatives carry the body of a person who died of COVID-19.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Mass COVID Inoculation Programs Begins in Papua New Guinea

FILE - This photo taken March 30, 2021, shows Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape (R) preparing to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.
Science & Health

US Appeals Court to Consider Idaho Transgender Athletes Ban

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Idaho House of Representatives debates legislation in the Idaho Statehouse in Boise,…