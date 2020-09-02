Science & Health

Mexican Court to Hear Youths' Climate Change Case Against Government

By Reuters
September 02, 2020 09:00 PM
A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "It is not change, or crisis. It's an emergency" as she stands next to another…
A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "It is not change, or crisis. It's an emergency" as she stands next to another demonstrator with a bicycle during a global protest on climate change in Mexico City, Sept. 20, 2019.

MEXICO CITY - A Mexican court will later this week hear a case brought on by 15 young people demanding the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador set out clear policies on climate change, documents show. 

Lopez Obrador is under increased pressure to help mitigate the effects of climate change. 

The plaintiffs from the state Baja California filed a legal stay of proceedings, known locally as amparo, before a district court in administrative matters, several documents related to the case show. 

In it, the youths, aged 17 to 23, demand clearer regulations and public policies derived from the country's existing General Law on Climate Change and the Mexican constitution, the documents showed. 

All of the documents, which have not been made public, were provided by a representative of the plaintiffs. 

Demonstrators march during the global protest on climate change in Mexico City, Sept. 20, 2019.

The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4 and comes just days after the country's environment minister quit. 

"There's no bigger mistake than doing nothing based on a belief that one can only do little: However small or simple our actions may seem, they sow what future generations will reap," said Gema Osorio, one of the plaintiffs, aged 20. 

"My wish is that even if we don't manage to repair the damages, at least we stop continuing to harm the planet," she said on Wednesday. 

Mexico's previous government had laid out targets to reduce emissions. Lopez Obrador has not reaffirmed those goals but highlights projects such as a large-scale tree-planting scheme as evidence of commitment to the environment. 

The environment ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

National oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, has come under particular pressure from investors looking to reduce the carbon footprint of their investments. 

Pemex alone was the ninth biggest energy producer of carbon and methane emissions globally between 1965 and 2018, according to data from the Climate Accountability Institute, a non-profit. 

With emissions of some 23 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent, the troubled oil company was the largest emitter among its Latin American peers. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Miniature national flags representing Mexico and the United States stand side by side during trade discussions in Mexico City, July 29, 2014.
Economy & Business
US, Mexico to Hold Talks on Fruit and Vegetable Trade
US expresses concerns that imports of Mexican produce could be harming US farmers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 04:01
Members of NGO Independent Space Marabunta try to stop a fight among protesters
The Americas
Feminist Activists in Mexico March to Protest Gender Violence, Inequality
Rights group Marabunta Brigade organized the demonstration to highlight femicides
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 02:48
FILE - The Deepwater Horizon oil rig burns in the Gulf of Mexico,April 21, 2010.
USA
A Decade After BP Oil Disaster, Gulf of Mexico Still Shows Scars
The costliest petroleum cleanup in history has had mixed results as an industry changed its ways
Default Author Profile
By Matt Haines
Sat, 08/08/2020 - 06:01
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
Science & Health

Mexican Court to Hear Youths' Climate Change Case Against Government

A woman holds a sign that reads in Spanish "It is not change, or crisis. It's an emergency" as she stands next to another…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Revises COVID-19 Guidelines After Steroids Study
Health workers push a stretcher with a patient in the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital amid the coronavirus disease …
Science & Health

Researchers Discover First Intermediate-size Black Hole

A still image from a numerical simulation of two black holes that inspiral and merge, emitting gravitational waves. (Credit: LIGO Caltech)
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Crisis Won't Necessarily End With Vaccine, WHO Says

FILE - Social distancing instructions are seen at the Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall in Arcadia, California, June 12, 2020.
Africa

Without Electricity, Uganda's Poor Children Bear Brunt of COVID-19 School Closures

Fourteen-year-old Musa Ssewanyana, a high school student, drops a mould of clay sand preparing to lay bricks in Ntawo village, Mukono district, Uganda, Aug. 1, 2020. (Halima Athumani/VOA)