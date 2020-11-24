Science & Health

NASA Apollo Program Helped Boost US Food Safety

By VOA News
November 24, 2020 08:42 PM
In this image taken from NASA video recorded Nov. 18, 2016, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough shows a pouch of turkey he will be preparing for his crew in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, aboard the International Space Station on Thursday, Nov.
FILE - In this image taken from NASA video recorded Nov. 18, 2016, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough shows a pouch of turkey he will be preparing for his crew in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, aboard the International Space Station.

Americans are less likely to get food poisoning this Thanksgiving thanks to NASA. Yes, NASA. The space agency’s Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system created decades ago for the lunar landing initiative is credited to this day with reducing foodborne illnesses.

Originally developed for astronaut food in the early days of the Apollo program, the HACCP system has been adopted by major players in the food industry.

Sixty years ago, at what is now Johnson Space Center in Houston, a nutritionist and a Pillsbury microbiologist partnered with NASA to provide uncontaminated food for the astronauts on the Gemini and Apollo missions.

Instead of testing end products, Paul Lachance and Howard Bauman came up with a method that identified and controlled potential points of failure in the food production process.

To make astronaut food safe, the duo introduced hazards in the production line, observed the hazard and determined how it could be prevented.

In 1971, the deaths of two people from botulism, a severe foodborne illness caused by bacteria, prompted the National Canners Association to adopt stricter standards. The Food and Drug Administration and the canners association implemented the HACCP regulations for low-acid canned food.

In 1993, an outbreak of food poisoning at a fast-food chain prompted meat and poultry manufacturers to adopt to the HACCP regulations as part of an effort to restore public confidence in the industry. A decade after that, the FDA and the Department of Agriculture made HACCP regulations universal for meat, poultry, seafood and juice producers.

Standardization was further strengthened in 2011 when the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act came into existence. While HACCP applies to all U.S. food producers, all applications are unique to particular foodstuffs.

Take a look at the typical American Thanksgiving meal now.

First, all the foods on the Thanksgiving table have been subjected to HACCP regulations. Cranberry sauce, for instance. The critical control points for cranberry sauce include the washing area where berries are first received, filtration and metal detection points where any foreign materials are removed, a heat treatment pasteurization area, and acidity checks, among others, according to Katy Latimer, vice president of research and development for Ocean Spray, known for its cranberry products.

Rigorous controls also exist for turkey production at Butterball Turkey LLC, which says the regulations are “ingrained” in how they produce food.

While giving thanks for a nourishing Thanksgiving meal, Americans might spare a few words for NASA’s pioneering program that has prevented stomach aches, and much worse, for decades.

Related Stories

This handout image taken on July 17, 2020, and released by the European Space Agency (ESA) Nov. 19, 2020, shows the Sentinel-6 satellite developed to monitor sea levels.
Science & Health
Joint NASA-ESA Satellite Which Will Monitor Sea Levels to Launch Saturday
Orbiting probe, to be launched in California, is latest in series of efforts monitoring changing oceans
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 11/20/2020 - 09:46 AM
FILE - A passenger jet passes in front of a waning moon after taking off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2020.
Science & Health
NASA Scientists Discover Water in Sunlit Areas of Moon
Previous discoveries indicated moon water could only be found in shadowed areas
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 05:25 PM
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off from pad 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Thursday, July 30, 2020,…
USA
NASA Says It Added $64 Billion to US Economy in 2019
US space agency releases results of first-ever economic impact study
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 02:52 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

NASA Apollo Program Helped Boost US Food Safety

In this image taken from NASA video recorded Nov. 18, 2016, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough shows a pouch of turkey he will be preparing for his crew in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, aboard the International Space Station on Thursday, Nov.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Retailers Already Fear US Holiday 'Shipageddon'; Now Here Come Vaccines

A FedEx delivery van passes by the opera house on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in the gaming town of Central City, Colo. (AP Photo…
USA

OxyContin Maker Purdue Pharma Pleads Guilty in Criminal Case 

In this Feb. 19, 2013 photo, OxyContin pills are arranged at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vermont. A panel of federal judges will decide whether lawsuits filed on behalf of babies born to opioid-addicted mothers should be separated from a larger fede
COVID-19 Pandemic

Scotland's COVID-19 Infections Stabilize, Hospitalizations Fall

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon opens the new headquarters of Scottish National Investment Bank
COVID-19 Pandemic

Kenya Doctors Threaten to Strike Over Lack of COVID Protections

FILE - Health workers wearing protective suits prepare to bury coronavirus victim Dr. Doreen Adisa Lugaliki, at her funeral in Ndalu, Bungoma county, Kenya, July 13, 2020.