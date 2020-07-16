Science & Health

NASA Astronauts Attempt to Finish Repairing Aging ISS Batteries

By VOA News
July 16, 2020 12:09 PM
In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy works outside the International Space Station on July 16, 2020.
In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy works outside the International Space Station on July 16, 2020.

NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken stepped outside the International Space Station (ISS) Thursday to continue efforts to complete a three-and-a-half-year project to upgrade the station’s batteries, the space agency said.

Cassidy and Behnken have been working to replace aging nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries delivered to the station on a Japanese cargo ship in May. In all, NASA said 12 spacewalks will have been performed since January 2017 to change out batteries for eight power channels used to route electricity on the station.

Thursday’s extravehicular activity is expected to last up to seven hours.

In this image taken from NASA video, commander Chris Cassidy, right, and NASA astronaut Bob Behnken perform their second spacewalk in under a week, July 1, 2020, to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station.
NASA Astronauts Take Space Walk to Upgrade ISS Batteries
Spacewalk continues mission begun last week to upgrade ISS batteries

The final spacewalk to complete the project is scheduled for next Tuesday and it will be somewhat historic. When the two astronauts once again step outside the ISS that day, it will mark the 300th spacewalk involving U.S. astronauts since Ed White stepped out of his Gemini 4 capsule on June 3, 1965.

The space agency said the final two spacewalks will be the 230th and 231st spacewalks in the history of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades. They also will be the ninth and 10th for Cassidy and Behnken, who will join former NASA astronauts Michael Lopez-Alegria and Peggy Whitson with the most spacewalks by Americans.

Related Stories

This photo provided by NASA shows NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and NASA Flight Engineer Bob Behnken during a spacewalk outside…
Science & Health
Astronaut Loses Mirror During Space Walk
Commander Chris Cassidy says mirror detached from his wrist as he stepped into space
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 15:07
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

NASA Astronauts Attempt to Finish Repairing Aging ISS Batteries

In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy works outside the International Space Station on July 16, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Can a Pregnant Woman Spread Coronavirus to Her Fetus?

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vaccinations Against Preventable Childhood Diseases in ‘Alarming Decline,’ UN Says 

A boy cries after receiving a diphtheria shot during a vaccination campaign, in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo…
USA

Trump Weakens Major Conservation Law 

President Donald speaks during an event on American infrastructure at UPS Hapeville Airport Hub, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in…
Science & Health

Researchers Find Clue to How Alcohol Interacts With Brain

A glass of beer is pictured in a craft beer bar in Kazan, Russia, June 19, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov - RC1FF2A27DC0