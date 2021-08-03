Science & Health

 NASA, Boeing Scrub Launch of Starliner Space Craft for Second Time in Week

By VOA News
August 03, 2021 03:53 PM
This NASA photo shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard at sunrise on…
This NASA photo shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard at sunrise on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 on Aug. 3, 2021 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The U.S. space agency, NASA, and aerospace company Boeing said they have scrubbed the launch of the company’s Starliner spacecraft for the second time in a week.

In a release, Boeing said the launch of the Starliner crew capsule onboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket was scrubbed after a prelaunch check indicated an “unexpected valve position” in the propulsion system. Liftoff had been scheduled for 1:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

The capsule, designed to carry up to seven crew and passengers, was to be test-launched unmanned to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Boeing crew capsule had first been scheduled to launch last Friday, but that launch was postponed after the Russian lab module, Nauka, caused chaos at the space station. The Russian module unexpectedly fired its thrusters, which tilted the space station 45 degrees outside its typical orientation.

The Starliner launch is seen as an opportunity for Boeing to redeem itself following an aborted initial test launch of the space craft in December 2019. NASA officials say a software problem sent the capsule into the wrong orbit and was not able to reach the ISS.

In the company’s statement, Boeing’s commercial crew program manager John Vollmer, said, “We’re disappointed with today’s outcome and the need to reschedule our Starliner launch. Human spaceflight is a complex, precise and unforgiving endeavor, and Boeing and NASA teams will take the time they need to ensure the safety and integrity of the spacecraft and the achievement of our mission objectives.”

NASA says Boeing’s next available launch attempt will be Wednesday at 12:57 EDT.

 

 

Related Stories

Boeing Starliner spacecraft
Science & Health
'Bull's-Eye' Landing in New Mexico for Boeing's Starliner Astronaut Capsule
The landing at 7:58 a.m. ET (1258 GMT) in the White Sands desert capped a turbulent 48 hours for Boeing's botched milestone test of an astronaut capsule that is designed to help NASA regain its human spaceflight capabilities
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/22/2019 - 12:39 PM
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule on an Orbital Flight Test to the…
Science & Health
Boeing Starliner Capsule Goes Off Course, Won't Dock at Space Station
Capsule landing as early as Sunday in New Mexico
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 07:36 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York City Bars, Restaurants, Gyms to Require Proof of Vaccination 

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David Zennario, left, and Alex Ecklin at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House: More than 110 million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Shipped to More than 60 Countries

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Limits Hospital Access Amid COVID-19 Surge 

Women in traditional costumes, wearing protective face masks, walk outside the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo…
Science & Health

Study Suggests Earth's Slowing Rotation Led to More Oxygen in Atmosphere

In this photo provided by the NOAA Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary a scuba diver observes the purple, white and green microbes covering rocks in Lake Huron’s Middle Island Sinkhole in Michgan.
Africa

Nigeria Hit by Deadly Cholera Surge Focused on North

Map of Mainok, Borno state, Nigeria