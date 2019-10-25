Science & Health

NASA Plans to Land Water-Hunting Robot on Moon in 2022

By Reuters
October 25, 2019 09:57 PM
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine speaks before introducing Vice President Mike Pence at the opening ceremony of the…
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine speaks before introducing Vice President Mike Pence at the opening ceremony of the International Astronautical Congress, Oct. 21, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - NASA will send a golf-cart-sized robot to the moon in 2022 to search for deposits of water below the surface, an effort to evaluate the vital resource ahead of a planned human return to the moon in 2024 to possibly use it for astronauts to drink and to make rocket fuel, the U.S. space agency said Friday.

The VIPER robot will drive for miles (km) on the dusty lunar surface to get a closer look at what NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine has touted for months: underground pockets of “hundreds of millions of tons of water ice” that could help turn the moon into a jumping-off point to Mars.

“VIPER is going to assess where the water ice is. We’re going to be able to characterize the water ice, and ultimately drill,” Bridenstine said Friday at the International Astronautical Congress in Washington. “Why is this important? Because water ice represents something significant. Life support.”

VIPER stands for Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover.

The rover is expected to arrive on the moon’s south polar region in December 2022, carrying four instruments to sample lunar soil for traces of hydrogen and oxygen — the basic components of water that can be separated and synthesized into fuel for a planned fleet of commercial lunar launch vehicles.

In development at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California, the VIPER robot will log “about 100 days of data that will be used to inform the first global water resource maps of the moon,” NASA said in announcing the plans.

FILE - NASA astronauts in spacesuits drive their lunar truck near K-10 Red, June 10, 2008, in Moses Lake, Wash. NASA scientists and contractors spent two weeks in Moses Lake field testing some of the vehicles and robots that will be used on the moon.

NASA is in the process of kickstarting its Artemis program, an accelerated mission to put people back on the moon for the first time since the 1970s to train and prove technologies that would later be sent on a Mars mission.

Scientists have eyed lunar water as a key resource for enabling long-duration astronaut missions on the moon, though its form and exact amount are unknown. VIPER will aim to find out.

NASA crashed a rocket onto the moon’s south pole in 2009 to confirm traces of lunar water ice in the plume of dust kicked up upon impact.
 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., August 8, 2019. Aboard is the fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite, designed to provide the U.S. military with highly-secure communications. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo
Science & Health
Plans Detailed for First US Mission to Land on Moon Since Apollo
Astrobotic was one of nine companies chosen in November to compete for $2.6 billion to develop small space vehicles and other technology for 20 missions to explore the lunar surface over the next decade
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 08/20/2019 - 01:07
A NASA Orion spacecraft lifts off from pad 46 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. This launch is for a test of the capsule's launch abort system (LAS), which is a rocket-powered tower on top of the…
Science & Health
After Moon Landing Anniversary, NASA Aims Beyond Earth Orbit
The SLS system, which will launch astronauts in a newly designed “Orion” capsule into space
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Tue, 07/30/2019 - 05:04
This April 25, 2019 photo made available by NASA shows the InSight lander's dome-covered seismometer on Mars. On Oct. 1, 2019, scientists released an audio sampling of marsquakes and other sounds recorded by the probe.
Science & Health
NASA Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
InSight's seismometer has detected more than 100 events, but only 21 are considered strong marsquake candidates
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 19:04
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine talks to employees about the agency's progress toward sending astronauts to the moon and on to Mars during a televised event, Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at NASA's
Science & Health
After the Moon in 2024, NASA Wants to Reach Mars by 2033
NASA has made it clear they want astronauts back on the Moon in 2024, and now, they are zeroing in on the Red Planet – the US space agency confirmed that it wants humans to reach Mars by 2033.Jim Bridenstine, NASA's administrator, said Tuesday that in order to achieve that goal, other parts of the program – including a lunar landing – need to move forward more quickly."We want to achieve a Mars landing in 2033," Bridenstine told lawmakers at a…
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 04/02/2019 - 14:30
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters