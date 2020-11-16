Science & Health

NASA, SpaceX Send Four Astronauts to International Space Station

By VOA News
Updated November 16, 2020 12:02 AM
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen illuminated by spotlights on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Four astronauts are on their way to the International Space Station after a successful launch of SpaceX rocket Crew Dragon.  

The three U.S. crew members and one from Japan are on NASA’s first crew rotation mission using a commercial spacecraft.   

They are due to arrive at the International Space Station late Monday, joining two Russians and one American who flew there last month from Kazakhstan. 

“By working together through these difficult times, you’ve inspired the nation, the world, and in no small part the name of this incredible vehicle, Resilience,” Commander Mike Hopkins said right before liftoff.  

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Florida to join NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine to watch the launch Sunday. 

“I didn’t start breathing until about a minute after it took off,” Pence said during a stop at SpaceX Launch Control to congratulate the workers. 

During their time at the space station, the crew members will conduct a range of scientific experiments, including growing radishes and using microgravity to test leukemia drugs.  They are also bringing a new, redesigned toilet that NASA says will help prepare for future missions to the Moon and Mars. 

