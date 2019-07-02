Science & Health

NASA Successfully Tests Orion's Launch Abort System

By VOANews
July 2, 2019 09:21 AM
The Ascent Abort-2 of NASA's Orion spacecraft's emergency launch abort system separates after lift off during a flight test from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral
The Ascent Abort-2 of NASA's Orion spacecraft's emergency launch abort system separates after lift off during a flight test from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, July 2, 2019.

The U.S. space agency NASA has successfully tested the Orion spacecraft's launch abort system, designed to save crew members should an emergency occur during a launch.

A test version of the Orion crew module blasted off from the Space Launch Complex at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida early Tuesday.

During the approximately three-minute test flight, called Ascent Abort-2,  the test spacecraft traveled to an altitude of nearly 10 kilometers, at which point it experienced high-stress aerodynamic conditions expected during ascent.

The abort sequence triggered, and the abort motor fired to pull the crew module away from the rocket, releasing the crew module for splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.

NASA officials say the successful test shows the abort system can quickly steer the crew module and the astronauts inside to safety in a crisis situation even during the most critical point in a launch sequence.

The Orion space craft, built by Lockheed Martin, is NASA's next-generation spacecraft, designed for long-duration, human deep space exploration.

 

Related Stories

An Alaska Airlines flight passes by the rising moon Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, in Phoenix.
Science & Health
Americans to NASA: Focus on Asteroids, Not the Moon
Americans also want NASA to do more research to further our understanding of Earth, the solar system and the universe
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 20, 2019
Tourists take pictures of a NASA sign at the Kennedy Space Center visitors complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 14, 2010.
Science & Health
University of Iowa Team Wins $115M NASA 'Space Weather' Grant
Grant is to develop satellites for studying a system of radiation created by the sun
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 24, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews