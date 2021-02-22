Science & Health

NASA Supply Ship Arrives at ISS

By VOA News
February 22, 2021 03:34 PM
A goose is startled as Northup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Island flight facility in…
FILE - A goose is startled as Northup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Island flight facility in Wallops Island, Va., Feb. 20, 2021. The rocket, which is delivering cargo to the ISS, docked Feb. 22, 2021.

A NASA unmanned resupply ship docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday carrying more than 3,600 kilograms of research equipment and supplies to the orbiting laboratory. 

The spacecraft, built by aerospace company Northrop Grumman, was bolted into place on the Earth-facing port of the ISS shortly after arrival.  

Along with basic supplies for the space station, the ship's cargo included equipment to conduct science investigations into the creation of artificial retinas for treating degenerative human eye diseases, zero-gravity advanced computer capabilities, and the cause of muscle weakening that astronauts can experience in microgravity using tiny worms. 

Northrop Grumman named the supply capsule the S.S. Katherine Johnson, after the African American NASA mathematician whose work was made famous in the movie "Hidden Figures." Her calculations contributed to the February 20, 1962, flight in which John Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth. 

The supply ship blasted off from Wallops Island in Virginia on Saturday. It will remain at the space station until May, when it will depart for Earth carrying several tons of trash. 

