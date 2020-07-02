Science & Health

New Study Shows Fireworks May Present Health Hazard

By VOA News
July 02, 2020 02:23 PM
Fireworks cascade into the sky in Long Beach, Califorina. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Fireworks cascade into the sky in Long Beach, Califorina. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)

A new study indicates that fireworks, so common in the United States as the July 4th Independence Day holiday approaches, may be harmful to humans and animals.

The study, conducted by researchers at the New York University (NYU) School of Medicine and published Thursday in the Particle and Fibre Toxicology Journal, indicates that common fireworks displays and other commercially available fireworks that explode in the air release heavy metals such as titanium, copper, strontium and even lead particulates into the air.

The study showed the metals, when breathed into the lungs, can be harmful to humans and other mammals, and could cause long-term health problems.

The NYU researchers say that previous studies on firework safety focused on physical injuries that might be suffered as fireworks explode.  But the study’s co-author, environmental medicine expert Terry Gordon said they wanted to know whether the toxins released by the fireworks posed a significant risk.  

Gordon tells the science publication Inverse that their team gathered 12 brands of fireworks commonly sold in the United States and set them off in a sealed chamber and collected the emitted particles.  They then exposed human cells and living mice to the particles to test them for toxicity.  

They also studied 14 years of air quality samples taken across the United States by the Environmental Protection Agency. They found levels of toxic metals in the air were higher in samples taken closer to holidays associated with fireworks – Independence Day and, often, New Years.  

The researchers say they hope the study can be used to find safer materials to use in fireworks. But they also recommend that all home fireworks be set off outside, that people stay upwind from fireworks displays when possible, look for fireworks that do not use lead, and save fireworks for special events.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

New Study Shows Fireworks May Present Health Hazard

Fireworks cascade into the sky in Long Beach, Califorina. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
COVID-19 Pandemic

'Death Cafes' Help Ease Grief, Loss in Time of Coronavirus

In this Oct. 8, 2013 photo, Kathryn Janus listens to a Death Cafe discussion at a New York City apartment. Death Cafes, where…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hollowed Out US Public Health System Faces More Cuts Amid Virus

Registered nurses draw blood from patients during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan.
Science & Health

NASA Astronauts Take Space Walk to Upgrade ISS Batteries

In this image taken from NASA video, commander Chris Cassidy, right, and NASA astronaut Bob Behnken perform their second spacewalk in under a week, July 1, 2020, to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station.
COVID-19 Pandemic

While COVID-19 Rages, Don't Forget About Pandemic Flu

Eighty five-year-old Crisologo Enriquez holds steady as he receives a influenza vaccine during a vaccination campaign and COVID…