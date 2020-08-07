Science & Health

New Study Shows Human Ancestors Had ‘Complicated Love Life’

By VOA News
August 07, 2020 05:05 PM
From left, models representing Flores, Homo Sapiens and Neanderthal women stand in the "Musee des Confluences", a new science…
FILE - From left, models representing Flores, Homo sapiens and Neanderthal women stand in the Musee des Confluences, a science and anthropology museum in Lyon, central France, Dec. 18, 2014.

Researchers have confirmed that hundreds of thousands of years ago, Neanderthals mated with at least four other contemporary species of ancient humans, or hominids, and the evidence lives on in the genes of modern men and women.

A study published Thursday in the science journal PLOS Genetics shows how researchers from Cornell University analyzed the genomes, the complete genetic “map,” from Neanderthals, a prehistoric human ancestor called Denisovans, and modern humans.

Analysis of the genomes revealed new evidence of gene flow between these species, bolstering earlier theories that the species intermated. The researchers found 3% of the Neanderthal genome came from interbreeding with other ancient humans that lived at the same time.

The new study estimates this intermixing happened between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago — far earlier than previous estimates indicated.

The researchers also found that 1% of the Denisovan genome contained genetic material that came from an "archaic human ancestor" that was neither human, nor Neanderthal, nor Denisovan. They suggested it came from Homo erectus, an early human ancestor believed to be the first to spread to what is now Eastern Europe and parts of Asia.

Homo erectus looked much like we do today, but with elongated legs and shorter arms. They are believed to have outlived contemporary hominids, dying out as recently as 117,000 years ago.

The new study suggests that 15% of the genetic pieces that came from Homo erectus have been passed on to humans today. They suggest it split off from the lineage that would become modern humans about 1 million years ago, which would fit the timeline for intermingling with its contemporary hominid species.

The genome for Homo erectus has not been sequenced so it is difficult to precisely figure out how all the different human ancestors got together. But the researchers theorize that migration habits combined with the fact that all four species did overlap for several thousand years made it likely that they intermingled.

Related Stories

Germany Neanderthal Dating
Silicon Valley & Technology
Extinct Human Ancestors Have Impact on Our Health Today
Study comparing Neanderthal DNA to genes of people of European, Asian descent finds a host of illnesses, including depression and blood disorders are related
Default Author Profile
By Jessica Berman
Thu, 02/11/2016 - 18:15
Archive
Upright Walking by Human Ancestors May Have Begun in Trees
Scientists say early human ancestors may have begun walking on two legs on tree branches, not on the ground as commonly believed. The evidence contradicts the long-held belief that early humans first began walking upright on the ground. VOA's Jessica Berman reports. The defining feature of human evolution is bipedalism which means walking on two legs. Known as the Savannah hypothesis, paleontologists have long believed that bipedalism began after…
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

New Study Shows Human Ancestors Had ‘Complicated Love Life’

From left, models representing Flores, Homo Sapiens and Neanderthal women stand in the "Musee des Confluences", a new science…
USA

US Forecasters Predict 'Extremely Active' Atlantic Hurricane Season

A Philadelphia police officer rushes to help a stranded motorist during Tropical Storm Isaias, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in…
Student Union

Doctors Ask Medical Schools to Drop MCAT Tests During Pandemic

Logo of the American College of Physicians (ACP) at the ACP building in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Science & Health

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Blasts Off From Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket amd Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley lifts off in this false color infrared exposure at the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Tops 4.9 Million COVID Cases, More Than Any Other Country

Healthcare workers at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital hold a rally outside their hospital for safer working conditions