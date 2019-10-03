Science & Health

Ocean Cleanup Boom Begins Sweeping Pacific for Trash

By VOA News
October 3, 2019 09:09 PM
FILE - A ship tows the Ocean Cleanup Project's first buoyant trash-collecting device toward the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco en route to the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 8, 2018.
FILE - A ship tows the Ocean Cleanup Project's first buoyant trash-collecting device toward the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco en route to the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 8, 2018.

After several initial failures, a giant floating boom designed to collect trash from the ocean is finally working.

The Ocean Cleanup Project, created by a 25-year-old Dutch university dropout, has begun collecting items ranging in size from as large as commercial fishing nets to as small as 1 millimeter pieces of plastic from the area known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch located halfway between California and Hawaii.

"Our ocean cleanup system is now finally catching plastic, from one-ton ghost nets to tiny microplastics! Also, anyone missing a wheel?" Boyan Slat tweeted.

The 600-meter-long free-floating boom has a tapered 3-meter-deep screen that acts like a coastline to trap the estimated 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic that form the patch, while allowing marine life to swim under it.

An underwater parachute anchor was added to the boom after it failed to trap any trash in the sea last year. The anchor slowed down the boom to allow it to passively catch the trash while moving with the currents.

Using sensors and satellites, the boom communicates with scientists to let them know when it is time to send out a boat to pick up the collected trash for recycling.

The environmental nonprofit Ocean Conservancy estimates between 600,000 and 800,000 metric tons of fishing gear is abandoned or lost in the oceans every year. Another 8 million metric tons of plastic trash such as bottles, bags and toys flow annually into the ocean from beaches, rivers and creeks.

Slat said the next move will be to design a bigger, stronger boom that will be able to collect trash for a year or more before a ship is sent out to empty it.

"There's a lot of work still ahead of us," he said.
 

Related Stories

Cleaning the streets of garbage while creating jobs for unemployed youth. This is what a youth group is doing in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.
Africa
Kenyans See Green Future in Garbage
The young people and their city both benefit from their sanitation efforts
Default Author Profile
By Ruud Elmendorp
Sat, 06/08/2019 - 16:11
FILE - police officers monitor debris washed ashore on the Mount Maunganui Beach near New Zealand.
Science & Health
Pacific Ocean Garbage Patch Growing Rapidly, Study Finds
The world's largest collection of ocean garbage floating in the Pacific Ocean, halfway between Hawaii and California, is now bigger than France, Germany and Spain combined. The sprawling patch of detritus, known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, contains nearly 80,000 tons of plastic, a study released Thursday found. Winds and converging ocean currents funnel the garbage into a central location, said the study's lead author, Laurent Lebreton of the…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Thu, 03/22/2018 - 17:21
Default Content Teaser
Science & Health
'Mr. Trash Wheel' Gobbles up Garbage
An unusual machine working in Baltimore, with more than 20,000 followers on Facebook and Twitter, has just celebrated its third birthday. Imaginatively named "Mr. Trash Wheel," this hybrid-powered contraption is responsible for preventing the cityâs trash from reaching its inner harbor. VOAâs George Putic reports.
Default Author Profile
By George Putic
Thu, 05/04/2017 - 01:10
Default Author Profile
By
VOA News