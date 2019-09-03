Science & Health

Prince Harry Announces Massive Travel Sustainability Project

By Associated Press
September 3, 2019 09:20 AM
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry delivers a speech as he attends Dr. Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots Global Leadership Meeting at St. George's House, Windsor Castle in England, July 23, 2019.
NEW YORK - The eco-minded Prince Harry announced a massive travel sustainability initiative Tuesday in partnership with key service providers that's aimed at bettering the practices of the global industry amid an ever-increasing number of travelers. 
 
The Duke of Sussex unveiled Travalyst at a news conference in Amsterdam, a city hit hard by over-tourism. He was joined by representatives of his partners, Booking.com, TripAdvisor, Visa, China's largest travel company, Ctrip, and the Ctrip-owned fare aggregator Skyscanner.

The long-term initiative is focused on tackling the travel industry's impact on climate change, improving wildlife conservation and protecting the environment in top tourist spots. It will also look at ways to better serve local communities through tourism dollars.

