Science & Health

Recycled SpaceX Capsule Docks at International Space Station

By VOA News
April 24, 2021 07:55 AM
In this image from NASA TV, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, left, approaches the International Space Station, April 24, 2021.
In this image from NASA TV, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, left, approaches the International Space Station, April 24, 2021.

A recycled SpaceX crew capsule has delivered four astronauts from three countries to the International Space Station.  
 
The SpaceX capsule docked with the orbiting outpost early Saturday, according to the U.S. space agency NASA, after launching Friday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.   
 
Friday’s lift-off was the first time a rocket and crew capsule have been reused in a human mission.  It is the third time SpaceX has sent humans to the space station under its multi-billion-dollar contract with NASA.
 
The deployment of a reusable rocket helps keep down the cost of the space program.
 
SpaceX is owned by entrepreneur Elon Musk.
 

