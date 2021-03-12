Science & Health

Report: 2020 Record Year for Discovering Asteroids

By VOA News
March 12, 2021 02:37 PM
This NASA photo released on March 11, 2021 shows the view from inside the dome of NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility during a…
This NASA photo released on March 11, 2021 shows the view from inside the dome of NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility as the 3.2-meter telescope atop Hawaii’s Mauna Kea will be used to measure the infrared spectrum of asteroid 2001 FO32.

A new report says 2020 was a record year for discovering new asteroids, particularly those with near-Earth orbits in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down a number of observatories.

The report, published Thursday in the science journal Nature, says astronomers registered 2,958 previously unknown near-Earth asteroids over the course of the year, the most since 1998, the year the U.S. space agency, NASA, began tracking such objects.

More than half of the asteroids and other objects recorded came from the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona, which uses its three telescopes to hunt for potentially threatening space rocks. Astronomers there discovered 1,548 near-Earth objects, even with the center closed briefly last spring because of the pandemic, and a longer closure in June, due to a wildfire in the area.

Among the Catalina 2020 discoveries was a rare “minimoon” named 2020 CD3, a tiny asteroid less than 3 meters in diameter that had been temporarily captured by Earth’s gravity. The minimoon broke away from Earth’s pull last April.

The report says another 1,152 discoveries came from the Pan-STARRS survey telescopes in Hawaii. One of the objects discovered there was not a space rock at all, but a leftover rocket booster that had been looping around in space since 1966 when it helped to launch a NASA spacecraft to the Moon.

The report says at least 107 of the objects discovered last year came closer to Earth than the distance between the planet and the Moon.

Among last year’s near-misses was the tiny asteroid 2020 QG, which skimmed just 2,950 kilometers above the Indian Ocean in August. That was the closest known approach by an outer space object, until just three months later when another small object, named 2020 VT4, passed less than 400 kilometers (about the length of New York State) from the planet.

Observers did not discover 2020 VTA until 15 hours after it had flown by the earth. The scientist say had it hit, it would probably have broken apart in Earth’s atmosphere.

NASA created the Center for Near Earth Objects (CNEO) in 1998, fulfilling a Congressional request to track and catalogue at least 90% of space objects a kilometer or larger that may come near Earth and/or cause a threat. Since then, CNEO and its contributing astronomers have logged more than 25,000 such objects.

Related Stories

An Alaska Airlines flight passes by the rising moon Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, in Phoenix.
Science & Health
Americans to NASA: Focus on Asteroids, Not the Moon
Americans also want NASA to do more research to further our understanding of Earth, the solar system and the universe
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/20/2019 - 09:13 PM
FILE - This Dec. 29, 1968, photo made available by NASA shows the large moon crater Goclenius, foreground, approximately 40 statute miles in diameter, and three clustered craters Magelhaens, Magelhaens A, and Colombo A, during the Apollo 8 mission. F
Science & Health
Study: Asteroids Smacking Earth Twice as Often as Before
Giant rocks from space are falling from the sky more than they used to, but don't worry. For the past 290 million years, large asteroids have been crashing into Earth more than twice as often as they did in the previous 700 million years, according to a new study in Thursday's journal Science. But no need to cast a wary glance up. Asteroids still only smack Earth on average every million or few million years, even with the increased crash rate…
This photo made available by NASA was taken during the first drive of the Perseverance rover on Mars on Thursday, March 4, 2021…
Science & Health
NASA Releases First Sounds of Laser Zapping Rocks on Mars 
Perseverance rover tries out science instruments
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 03:45 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Report: 2020 Record Year for Discovering Asteroids

This NASA photo released on March 11, 2021 shows the view from inside the dome of NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility during a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

How the Philippines Finally Got its COVID-19 Caseload Under Control

A woman wearing a protective mask walks outside a village that was placed under lockdown due to the number of COVID-19 cases…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The ‘Quad’ Aims to Increase Vaccine Production to 1 Billion Doses for Southeast Asia

Indian men wait in an observation room after receiving the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Hyderabad,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN: Pandemic Blocked Access to Birth Control in 115 Low- and Medium-Income Countries

Medical workers speak to a woman under observation after receiving coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Sunway Medical Centre, in Subang Jaya
Science & Health

Large Asteroid to Pass by Earth on March 21, NASA says 

This NASA photo released on March 11, 2021 shows the view from inside the dome of NASA’s Infrared Telescope Facility during a…