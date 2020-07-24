Science & Health

Russian Scientists Dig Out Well-Preserved Woolly Mammoth

By VOA News
July 24, 2020 08:56 PM
In this handout released by Governor of Yamalo-Nenets region Press Office, people dig in silt searching for mammoth bone…
In this handout released by the regional governor's press office, people search in silt for mammoth bone fragments along Pechevalavato Lake in the Yamalo-Nenets region, Russia, July 22, 2020.

Russian scientists are digging out fragments of a well-preserved woolly mammoth skeleton found by reindeer herders a few days ago at a lake in northern Siberia.

The herders initially found parts of the animal’s skull, lower jaw, several ribs and foot fragments with sinews still intact on the shores of Pechevalavato Lake.

Scientists are excavating for the remaining fragments of the prehistoric animal in lakeside silt, which is likely to take a significant amount of time and special equipment.

“According to the first information we have, the whole skeleton is there,” said Dmitrii Frolov, director the Arctic Research Center of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, in a report by The Siberian Times.

"Judging by the pictures, this was a young mammoth, but we’ll have to wait for tests to give the exact age,” he said.

Finding the complete skeleton of a mammoth is relatively rare, Yevgeniya Khozyainova of the Shemanovsky Institute in Salekhard said in televised remarks.

The ice age animal is thought to have gone extinct around 10,000 years ago and closely resembles today’s Asian elephants, with the exception of a thick coat of brown hair.

The thawing of permafrost in regions like Siberia, where the ground normally stays frozen throughout much of the year, has revealed enormous amounts of organic matter, including dead plants, microbes and animals.

Siberia has seen record-breaking heat during the first half of this year, driven by climate change.

Related Stories

In this undated photo released on May 21, 2020 by Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), an…
The Americas
Archaeologists Unearth Remains of 60 Mammoths near Mexico City
Archaeologists suspect herd may have gotten stuck in mud
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 02:39
In this undated photo released by Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, INAH, mammoth bones lay at an…
Science & Health
Prehistoric Human-Built Mammoth Traps Found in Mexico 
Skeletons of at least 14 woolly mammoths are found in pits in Tultepec, just north of Mexico City
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 18:44
The woolly mammoth - in a display at the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, Canada - went extinct during the last ice age, which ended 4,000 years ago. (Wikipedia commons)
Science & Health
Genetic ‘Mutational Meltdown’ Doomed Woolly Mammoths
As populations shrank, mutations caused by inbreeding delivered a fatal blow to the extinct species experts say
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/03/2017 - 11:06
Workers unearth a mammoth femur found at the Oregon State University stadium Monday. (Oregon State)
Silicon Valley & Technology
Mammoth Bones Unearthed in US Athletic Stadium
In addition to mammoth bones, the Oregon State University says there were also remains of bison and some kind of camel or horse
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/27/2016 - 11:23
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Russian Scientists Dig Out Well-Preserved Woolly Mammoth

In this handout released by Governor of Yamalo-Nenets region Press Office, people dig in silt searching for mammoth bone…
USA

Trump Signs Executive Orders to Lower Prescription Drug Prices

U.S. President Trump hosts executive order signing ceremony at the White House in Washington
Science & Health

Siberian Heat Wave: Wildfires Rage in Arctic, Sea Ice Melts

An aerial view shows a forest fire in Krasnoyarsk Region, Russia July 17, 2020. Picture taken July 17, 2020. Julia Petrenko…
Europe

Britain PM Calls Anti-Vaccination Activists 'Nuts'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Tollgate Medical Centre in Beckton, London, Britain July 24, 2020. Jeremy…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Silent Spread of Virus Keeps Scientists Grasping for Clues

FILE - Spectators, some with face masks, watch soccer match in Le Havre, western France, July 12, 2020.