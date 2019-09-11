Science & Health

Scientists Create Two Northern White Rhino Embryos

By VOA News
September 11, 2019 06:06 PM
The last two known female Northern White Rhinos are fed carrots by a ranger in their enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, Aug. 23, 2019.
FILE - The last two known female northern white rhinos are fed carrots by a ranger in their enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, Aug. 23, 2019.

Scientists have created two embryos of the nearly extinct northern white rhino, part of an effort to pull the species back from the brink. 
 
"Today we achieved an important milestone on a rocky road which allows us to plan the future steps in the rescue program of the northern white rhino,'' said Thomas Hildebrandt of the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research in Germany. 
 
The institute is part of a team of international scientists and conservationists racing to save the rare giants. 
 
The eggs were harvested from the last two living females. They were injected with the frozen sperm of dead males.    
 
The embryos will be transferred into a surrogate mother, a southern white rhino. 
 
The conservationists hope to create a herd of at least five animals that can be introduced back into the wild in Africa. 
 
The last male northern white rhino, Sudan, died last year at age 45. He gained international fame in 2017 when he was named the "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World'' on the Tinder dating app as part of fundraising effort. 
 
"Five years ago, it seemed like the production of a northern white rhino embryo was almost an unachievable goal, and today we have them," said Jan Stejskal, director of communication at the Dvur Kralove Zoo in the Czech Republic, where the last two surviving females were born. 

Related Stories

Najin, right, and her daughter Fatou, the last two northern white rhino females, graze near their enclosure at the Olpejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya, March 31, 2018.
Science & Health
Scientists Step Closer to Saving Northern White Rhino
An international team of scientists have announced a breakthrough aimed at saving the northern white rhino from extinction. The first-ever hybrid rhino embryo has been successfully created at a lab for biotechnology research in Italy. Conservationists now plan to use the technology by replicating the procedure with genes from a northern white rhino.  The breakthrough was announced Wednesday by the Dvur Kralove Zoo and the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife…
Default Author Profile
By Rael Ombuor
Fri, 07/06/2018 - 15:29
69b4a78d-902c-44cf-8c6f-87d545445c52_fullhd.mp4
00:02:21
Africa
Wanted Surrogate Moms to Save Northern White Rhinos
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News