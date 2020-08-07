Science & Health

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Blasts Off From Cape Canaveral

By VOA News
August 07, 2020 09:11 AM
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket amd Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley lifts off in this false color infrared exposure at the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30, 2020.
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket amd Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley lifts off in this false color infrared exposure at the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30, 2020. (NASA)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida early Friday, carrying 57 Starlink satellites for the company's internet satellite constellation system.

The rocket also carried two spacecraft for Spaceflight customer BlackSky. Shortly after releasing those satellites, and about an hour-and-a-half after launch, the spacecraft released the bundle of Starlink Satellites. It was the tenth batch of such satellites launched by the company.

With Friday's launch, SpaceX has deployed nearly 600 Starlink satellites in a rapidly expanding fleet of spacecraft designed to provide high-speed internet transmission to users anywhere in the world. Service in the northern United States and Canada is expected to start later this year.

The first stage of the rocket returned to earth as planned after launch, with a clean landing on a drone ship.

Friday’s launch marked a busy week for the commercial space company. On Sunday the Crew Dragon capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, bringing two NASA astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station. The flight was the first to orbit NASA astronauts from U.S. soil since the space shuttle was retired in 2011.

Two days later, SpaceX engineers in Boca Chica, Texas, carried out the first up-and-down test flight of a prototype upper stage for the company's planned heavy-lift Starship rocket system.

Related Stories

This July 1, 2020 photo made available by NASA shows the SpaceX Crew Dragon, right, docked to the International Space station,…
Science & Health
Astronauts Face Final Leg of SpaceX Test Flight: Coming Home
Despite approaching Hurricane Isaias, NASA said the weather looks favorable for a Sunday afternoon splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 13:28
This photo provided NASA shows Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, far right, joining the the crew at the International Space Station, after the SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the station and docked May 31, 2020.
Science & Health
SpaceX Astronauts Welcomed Aboard International Space Station
 The mission to the station is the first for a private company
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 17:31
NASA, SpaceX Make History With Successful ISS Docking
00:01:43
NASA, SpaceX Make History With Successful ISS Docking
The public-private partnership claimed victory Sunday as American astronauts docked with the International Space Station roughly 19 hours after launching from Cape Canaveral in Florida
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 15:57
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Blasts Off From Cape Canaveral

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket amd Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley lifts off in this false color infrared exposure at the NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Approaches 4.9 Million Coronavirus Cases

Healthcare workers at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital hold a rally outside their hospital for safer working conditions
Science & Health

US Forecasters: Atlantic Hurricane Season to Get Stronger

Trees are buffeted by strong winds as Hurricane Isaias hits the Bahamas July 31, 2020 in this still image taken from social…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Predicts Millions of Doses of COVID Vaccine Could Be Available by Early 2021

Volunteer Yash is injected with the vaccine as part of an Imperial College vaccine trial, at a clinic in London, Wednesday, Aug…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Executive Order Requires Government to Buy ‘Essential’ Drugs From US Firms 

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing executive orders on lowering drug prices in the Eisenhower Executive Office…