Science & Health

SpaceX Launches 60 More Mini Satellites for Global Internet

By Associated Press
November 12, 2019 12:56 AM
FILE - In this May 23, 2019, file photo, a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink…
FILE - A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket, with a payload of 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 23, 2019.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - SpaceX launched 60 mini satellites Monday, the second batch of an orbiting network meant to provide global internet coverage.

The Falcon rocket blasted into the morning sky, marking the unprecedented fourth flight of a booster for SpaceX. The compact flat-panel satellites - just 575 pounds (260 kilograms) each - will join 60 launched in May.

SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk wants to put thousands of these Starlink satellites in orbit, to offer high-speed internet service everywhere. He plans to start service next year in the northern U.S. and Canada, with global coverage for populated areas after 24 launches.

Last month, Musk used an orbiting Starlink satellite to send a tweet: "Whoa, it worked!!''

Employees gathered at company bases on both coasts cheered when the first-stage booster landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic.

"These boosters are designed to be used 10 times. Let's turn it around for a fifth, guys,'' company's launch commentator said.

This also marked the first time SpaceX used a previously flown nose cone. The California-based company reuses rocket parts to cut costs.

SpaceX employees work on the Crew Dragon spacecraft that will astronauts to and from the International Space Station, from American soil, as part of the agency's commercial crew Program, in Hawthorne, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Stacked flat inside the top of the rocket, the newest satellites were going to maneuver even higher following liftoff, using krypton-powered thrusters. SpaceX said there was a potential problem with one of the 60 that could prevent it from moving beyond its initial 174 mile-high (280 kilometer-high) orbit. In that case, the faulty satellite will be commanded to re-enter and burn up harmlessly in the atmosphere.

Each satellite has an autonomous system for dodging space junk. In September, however, the European Space Agency had to move one of its satellites out of the way of a Starlink satellite. SpaceX later said it corrected the problem.

SpaceX is among several companies interested in providing broadband internet coverage worldwide, especially in areas where it costs too much or is unreliable. Others include OneWeb and Jeff Bezos' Amazon.

According to Musk, Starlink revenue can help SpaceX develop rockets and spacecraft for traveling to Mars, his overriding ambition.

Related Stories

SpaceX's Mars Starship prototype "Starhopper" hovers over its launchpad during a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019.
Science & Health
SpaceX's Mars Rocket Prototype Test Rattles Nerves of Texas Residents
Starhopper, slowly rose about 500 feet(152m) off its launch pad in Brownsville, clearing another key hurdle in billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's interplanetary ambitions
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 00:31
A SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 25, 2019.
Science & Health
Executive: SpaceX Astronaut Mission Looking 'Increasingly Difficult' in 2019
One of the space company's Crew Dragon capsules exploded on a test stand at a Florida Air Force station moments before firing eight emergency abort thrusters designed to propel an on-board crew to safety in the event of a failure
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 07/15/2019 - 22:05
A SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., June 25, 2019.
Science & Health
SpaceX Launches Hefty Rocket With 24 Satellites, Experiments
This was the third flight of a Falcon Heavy rocket, but the first ordered by the military and the military's first ride on a recycled rocket
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 06/25/2019 - 15:33
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press