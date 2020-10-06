Science & Health

SpaceX Launches 60 Satellites From Kennedy Space Center

By VOA News
October 06, 2020 02:24 PM
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network stands pad 39A moments before the launch was scrubbed due to weather concerns at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Sept. 28, 2020.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying 60 Starlink satellites for the company's internet satellite constellation system.

The launch marks the 13th Starlink mission.  

The company says the goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe, particularly to remote and rural areas where internet service is otherwise not available.  

The satellites reportedly deployed into orbit about an hour after the launch.

SpaceX is one of the U.S. space agency NASA’s commercial partners, which supplies its reusable rocket launch system and other rockets for the agency’s space program.  The company says its reusable booster came back to earth Tuesday and landed on one of the company’s unmanned “drone” ships in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast.
 

