Science & Health

Study: 8% of Amazon Rainforest Destroyed Since 2000 

By VOA News
December 08, 2020 08:44 PM
An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 17, 2019. REUTERS…
FILE - An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Sept. 17, 2019.

Deforestation has wiped out 8% of the Amazon rainforest in just 18 years, according to a study released Tuesday. 

The swath of land destroyed between 2000 and 2018 is the size of Spain, according to a study by Amazon Geo-Referenced Socio-Environmental Information Network (RAISG). 

"The Amazon is far more threatened than it was eight years ago," RAISG said in a statement. 

The organization’s last map tracking deterioration of the forest was published in 2012. 

An employee uses heavy machinery to stack wood logs at the Serra Mansa logging and sawmill company, in Moraes Almeida district,…
FILE - An employee uses heavy machinery to stack logs at the Serra Mansa logging and sawmill company, in Moraes Almeida district, Itaituba, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon rainforest, Sept. 12, 2019.

The current map, a collaboration between 10 organizations, shows 513,016 square kilometers of the rainforest have been lost since 2000. 

According to the report, the latest data shows a turn for the worse. While rates of deforestation declined between 2003 and 2010, logging, farming, ranching, mining and infrastructure projects in the past decade have negatively affected the Amazon.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has encouraged development in the Amazon rainforest and loosened enforcement of environmental laws. 

"In 2018 alone, 31,269 square kilometers of forest were destroyed across the Amazon region, the worst annual deforestation since 2003," the RAISG study says. 

The destruction of mature tropical forests is a massive hit to biodiversity and is responsible for about 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Resources Institute, the research and advocacy group that oversees Global Forest Watch.  

Because forests are massive sponges of carbon dioxide, reversing their loss would play an outsize role in fighting climate change.

In this Nov. 23, 2019 photo, a burned area of the Amazon rainforest is seen in Prainha, Para state, Brazil. Official data show…
Forest Losses Increased in 2019 to Third-Largest This Century
Indonesia, Columbia offer glimmers of hope in the bad news

The RAISG study comes days before the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, in which 195 countries agreed to measures that would limit world production of CO2 emissions. In a controversial move, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2017. 
 

Related Stories

Smoke billows during a fire in an area of the Amazon rainforest near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Sept. 10, 2019.
The Americas
Without Brazil, Donors Unlock $500M to Preserve Rainforests
Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations in August offered $20 million of emergency aid to help fight Amazon fires, a gesture Brazil at the time criticized as colonialist
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 08:02 PM
An illegal gold dredge is seen burning down at the banks of Uraricoera River during Brazil’s environmental agency operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil, April 15, 201
The Americas
Study: Illegal Gold Rush Destroying Amazon Rainforest
A rise in small-scale illegal gold mining is destroying swaths of the Amazon rainforest, according to research released on Monday that maps the scale of the damage for the first time.Researchers used satellite imagery and government data to identify at least 2,312 illegal mining sites across six countries in South America - Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela.The maps show the spread and scale of illegal mining and were produced by the
This May 8, 2018 photo released by the Brazilian Environmental and Renewable Natural Resources Institute (Ibama) shows an illegally deforested area on Pirititi indigenous lands as Ibama agents inspect Roraima state in Brazil's Amazon basin.
Science & Health
Scientists Warn New Brazil President May Smother Rainforest
Scientists warn that Brazil's president-elect could push the Amazon rainforest past its tipping point — with severe consequences for global climate and rainfall.   Jair Bolsonaro, who takes office Jan. 1, claims a mandate to convert land for cattle pastures and soybean farms, calling Brazil's rainforest protections an economic obstacle.   Brazilians on Oct. 28 elected Bolsonaro, a far-right candidate who channeled outrage at the corruption…
VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

Study: 8% of Amazon Rainforest Destroyed Since 2000 

An aerial view shows a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 17, 2019. REUTERS…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Four Lions in Spanish Zoo Catch COVID-19

While lions rest in their enclosure in La Fleche zoological parc, western France, on August 7, 2020, as a heat wave hits France…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Experts: Vaccines Appear Safe, But Some Questions Remain

FILE PHOTO: Illustration of vials and dry ice
Science & Health

Endemic Corruption Is Reason Behind Alarming Wildlife Trafficking From Nigeria

A white-bellied pangolin which was rescued from local animal traffickers is seen at the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) office…
South & Central Asia

Indians Suffering Mystery Illness Found to Have Lead, Nickel in Blood

Patients and their bystanders are seen at the district government hospital in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh state, India, Sunday, Dec.6…